Patrik Laine: time is running out for the trade

Patrik Laine: time is running out for the tradeAuteur: dmiller
Since then, Laine has asked to be traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets, but there hasn’t been much development on that front.
That’s what we learn from Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
The Athletic: Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering
1. New TV voice Steve Mears lands dream gig, 25 years in the making
2. Patrik Laine trade only getting more difficult
3. Big draft
4. Snacks: Coach hire close, three RFAs file for arbitration, #CBJ trivia, etc.https://t.co/TrUZNQOTjV
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 7, 2024
Of course, before a player can be released from the NHL Assistance Program, the program’s doctors must ensure that the player is ready to return to the NHL.
Technically, Laine could be traded, even if he’s still in the assistance program.
To obtain his services, as well as his hefty contract of $8.7 million per year for two more seasons, the price shouldn’t be too high, despite the fact that he remains a talented pure maverick.
Adding Laine, for what it would cost, would take a lot of pressure off Cole Caufield to score goals, who seems to be the club’s only maverick at the moment.
A “problem for problem” trade could make sense with the Carolina Hurricanes, offering Jesperi Kotkaniemi among others.
Both players could very well benefit from a change of address, and the $11 million under the Canes ‘ payroll would help facilitate a trade between the two clubs.
Offering Laine along with other “assets” to acquire Necas’ negotiating rights would make sense on both sides, according to Portzline.
Overtime
– I can’t wait to see this.
Ivan Demidov & Lane Hutson on the Habs powerplay one day
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 7, 2024
– What a great moment for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be able to take part in the Olympics representing his country, Greece.
With his son holding a “Paris 2024 Bound” sign in front of him, tears fill @Giannis_An34‘s eyes as he leads Greece to the Olympics.
What a moment. pic.twitter.com/BBnC9IK13W
– Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) July 7, 2024
– Acting out of frustration is never the right solution.
Colten Brewer breaks his hand in frustrationhttps://t.co/og6M41A1JV
– RDS (@RDSca) July 7, 2024
– Too bad.
Three-time Gold Medalist Kevin Durant sidelined for start of Team USA training camp due to a strained calf – developing story at @TheAthletic:https://t.co/tKpp05ICj3
– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024