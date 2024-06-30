Jake Guentzel to sign 7-year contract with Lightning

Sources say #GoBolts have agreed to terms on a contract with Jake Guentzel after a productive Sunday. Details have been hard to come by as Tampa has other moving parts, and info might not come out until tomorrow. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

Still not finalized, but all signs point to Tampa getting Jake Guentzel signed to a 7-year deal. I would expect an announcement sometime tomorrow before the market opens. The Bolts weren’t going to trade for his rights without feeling good about their chances to get him signed. https://t.co/G2SHOPjvdw – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024

Earlier today, we learned that forward Jake Guentzel has been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning The Lightning thus secured exclusive rights to negotiate a contract extension with Guentzel, before the free agent market opens tomorrow.Now, according to Frank Seravalli, the Bolts have reached an agreement with the forward, although official confirmation has not yet been made.Confirmation is expected just before the free agent market opens.And, based on what Pierre LeBrun has reported on the subject, it would be a 7-year deal for the 29-year-old forward.

As LeBrun mentions in his tweet, the Lightning wouldn’t have traded a third-round pick for Guentzel’s rights without having a very good feeling about re-signing him.

The recent departures of Mikhail Sergachev and Tanner Jeannot have allowed Julien BriseBois to free up no less than $11 million on the payroll, giving the Lightning plenty of room to sign Guentzel.

By the way, BriseBois hasn’t finished his work yet.

Sounds like @TBLightning have progressed and closing in on a Contract Extension with D Hedman. #GoBolts #HockeyX – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024

According to Kevin Weekes, the Bolts are closing in on a contract extension for defenseman Victor Hedman, who becomes an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.Tampa Bay is very active this Sunday and that bodes well for the opening of the free agent market.

Don’t miss it!

Overtime

– A big contract for a big defenseman. The Leafs defensive brigade will be much better with the addition of Tanev, who excels defensively.

@MapleLeafs and D Tanev sounds like new Contract comes in around $5M AAV from what I’m told for the hometown guy. #LeafsForever #HockeyX – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024

– Well, well, well.

Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the #leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2024

– Some names that could interest the Habs and the Laval Rocket.

#Ducks did not qualify Max Jones, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Gustav Lindstrom, and Brett Leason, all become UFAs on July 1 All of them were arbitration-eligible, Verbeek didn’t want the headache I suppose of that possibility. – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2024

– Good news for the Quebecer.