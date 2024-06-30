Skip to content
Jake Guentzel to sign 7-year contract with Lightning

Earlier today, we learned that forward Jake Guentzel has been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning thus secured exclusive rights to negotiate a contract extension with Guentzel, before the free agent market opens tomorrow.

Now, according to Frank Seravalli, the Bolts have reached an agreement with the forward, although official confirmation has not yet been made.

Confirmation is expected just before the free agent market opens.

And, based on what Pierre LeBrun has reported on the subject, it would be a 7-year deal for the 29-year-old forward.

As LeBrun mentions in his tweet, the Lightning wouldn’t have traded a third-round pick for Guentzel’s rights without having a very good feeling about re-signing him.

The recent departures of Mikhail Sergachev and Tanner Jeannot have allowed Julien BriseBois to free up no less than $11 million on the payroll, giving the Lightning plenty of room to sign Guentzel.

By the way, BriseBois hasn’t finished his work yet.

According to Kevin Weekes, the Bolts are closing in on a contract extension for defenseman Victor Hedman, who becomes an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.

Tampa Bay is very active this Sunday and that bodes well for the opening of the free agent market.

