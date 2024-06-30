Jake Guentzel to sign 7-year contract with Lightning

Jake Guentzel to sign 7-year contract with LightningAuteur: dmiller
Sources say #GoBolts have agreed to terms on a contract with Jake Guentzel after a productive Sunday.
Details have been hard to come by as Tampa has other moving parts, and info might not come out until tomorrow.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024
Still not finalized, but all signs point to Tampa getting Jake Guentzel signed to a 7-year deal. I would expect an announcement sometime tomorrow before the market opens. The Bolts weren’t going to trade for his rights without feeling good about their chances to get him signed. https://t.co/G2SHOPjvdw
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024
As LeBrun mentions in his tweet, the Lightning wouldn’t have traded a third-round pick for Guentzel’s rights without having a very good feeling about re-signing him.
By the way, BriseBois hasn’t finished his work yet.
Sounds like @TBLightning have progressed and closing in on a Contract Extension with D Hedman. #GoBolts #HockeyX
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024
Overtime
– A big contract for a big defenseman. The Leafs defensive brigade will be much better with the addition of Tanev, who excels defensively.
@MapleLeafs and D Tanev sounds like new Contract comes in around $5M AAV from what I’m told for the hometown guy. #LeafsForever #HockeyX
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024
– Well, well, well.
Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the #leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2024
– Some names that could interest the Habs and the Laval Rocket.
#Ducks did not qualify Max Jones, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Urho Vaakanainen, Gustav Lindstrom, and Brett Leason, all become UFAs on July 1
All of them were arbitration-eligible, Verbeek didn’t want the headache I suppose of that possibility.
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2024
– Good news for the Quebecer.
Alexandre Carrier and the Nashville Predators are close to finalizing a contract extension. He would have been UFA tomorrow
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024