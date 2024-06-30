Patrick Kane is back with the Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings closing in on a one-year deal – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2024

Earlier today, the Montreal Canadiens were linked to Patrick Kane , who seemed keen to test the free agent market with a few clubs interested in his services.The Habs were one of them, but in the end, Kane will be back with the Detroit Red Wings.According to informer Pierre LeBrun, the American has signed a one-year deal with the Michigan outfit.The official amount of the contract has yet to be revealed, but we can expect a salary of around $6.5 million for the season.

Kane’s return to Detroit is great news for the Red Wings organization.

Rather than losing him to the free-agent market for nothing, the Wings have secured the talented winger’s services for another year.

What’s more, Kane will be reunited with his friend and compatriot Alex DeBrincat.

If the Wings don’t make the playoffs in 2025, they’ll be able to trade Kane to a destination he wants, and the club should receive a handsome return.

Showtime only played 50 games in 2023-24, as he was injured for the first part of the season.He still managed to collect 47 points, including 20 goals, at the age of 35.

Kane would have been a great addition to the Habs, but the man himself wants the best chance of winning another Stanley Cup, and it won’t be in Montreal, at least for the next two or three years.

The New York Rangers were also very interested in bringing him back for a full season with his good friend Artemi Panarin.

If Detroit isn’t in the playoff picture at the deadline, Kane can always request a trade to New York for a good chance to win the big one for the fourth time in his career.

