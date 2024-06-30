Patrick Kane is back with the Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane is back with the Detroit Red WingsAuteur: cbrown
Patrick Kane and the Red Wings closing in on a one-year deal
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2024
Kane’s return to Detroit is great news for the Red Wings organization.
Rather than losing him to the free-agent market for nothing, the Wings have secured the talented winger’s services for another year.
What’s more, Kane will be reunited with his friend and compatriot Alex DeBrincat.
If the Wings don’t make the playoffs in 2025, they’ll be able to trade Kane to a destination he wants, and the club should receive a handsome return.
Kane would have been a great addition to the Habs, but the man himself wants the best chance of winning another Stanley Cup, and it won’t be in Montreal, at least for the next two or three years.
If Detroit isn’t in the playoff picture at the deadline, Kane can always request a trade to New York for a good chance to win the big one for the fourth time in his career.
