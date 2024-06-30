Skip to content
News

Mattias Norlinder and Jesse Ylönen will have no qualifying offer

Credit: Getty Images

We’ve all been waiting for this news, but it’s now official.

Jesse Ylönen and Mattias Norlinder have not received a qualifying offer from the Montreal Canadiens.

The two Tricolore prospects will therefore be free as a bird tomorrow, when the free agent market opens.

The Montreal Canadiens also took the opportunity to submit qualifying offers to young defensemen Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron.

The Habs will therefore be sure not to lose the services of these two defensemen.

All that remains is to extend their contracts to confirm their return, but that shouldn’t be long.

In fact, as Maxime Truman reports, Xhekaj’s agent says he’s already signed, as is his little brother, Florian.

As for Ylönen’s departure, we already knew he wasn’t going to qualify for the first day of free agency.

His services with the Flannel are a thing of the past, barring a very big surprise and the club re-signing him via the free agent market.

As for the future Nicklas Lidström, just as some Swedish analysts compared a younger Mattias Norlinder to the Detroit Red Wings legend, he too should leave the Habs organization, barring a surprise.

There’s a good chance that Norlinder and Ylönen will return to Europe to continue their professional careers, unless they receive an offer from one of the NHL clubs.

I look forward to tomorrow’s free agent day.

Overtime

– Patrick Kane is reportedly back with the Detroit Red Wings.

– Shane Pinto is reportedly seeking a qualifying offer tomorrow on the free agent market.

– The Quebecer will be free as a bird tomorrow.

– Who will replace Ken Holland?

– He’ll be of interest to several teams, that’s for sure.

– Good signing from the Ducks, who extend Lundestrom’s contract.

