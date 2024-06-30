Mattias Norlinder and Jesse Ylönen will have no qualifying offer

We’ve all been waiting for this news, but it’s now official.

Jesse Ylönen and Mattias Norlinder have not received a qualifying offer from the Montreal Canadiens.

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/v0IuoXVYSi – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2024

The two Tricolore prospects will therefore be free as a bird tomorrow, when the free agent market opens.The Montreal Canadiens also took the opportunity to submit qualifying offers to young defensemen Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron.The Habs will therefore be sure not to lose the services of these two defensemen.

All that remains is to extend their contracts to confirm their return, but that shouldn’t be long.

In fact, as Maxime Truman reports, Xhekaj’s agent says he’s already signed, as is his little brother, Florian.

Arber Xhekaj’s new agent says he’s signed… https://t. co/rSDOwOE9F8 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 30, 2024

As for Ylönen’s departure, we already knew he wasn’t going to qualify for the first day of free agency.

His services with the Flannel are a thing of the past, barring a very big surprise and the club re-signing him via the free agent market.

As for the future Nicklas Lidström, just as some Swedish analysts compared a younger Mattias Norlinder to the Detroit Red Wings legend, he too should leave the Habs organization, barring a surprise.

There’s a good chance that Norlinder and Ylönen will return to Europe to continue their professional careers, unless they receive an offer from one of the NHL clubs.

I look forward to tomorrow’s free agent day.

Overtime

– Patrick Kane is reportedly back with the Detroit Red Wings.

Patrick Kane and the Red Wings closing in on a one-year deal – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2024

– Shane Pinto is reportedly seeking a qualifying offer tomorrow on the free agent market.

The #Sens qualified center Shane Pinto. Keep hearing in league circles his camp will be looking for an offer sheet when free agency opens tomorrow. The compensation for a deal with an AAV of $4.58-to-$6.7 million is a first and third-round pick @CapFriendly – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 30, 2024

– The Quebecer will be free as a bird tomorrow.

#Penguins did not qualify Pierre-Olivier Joseph, he becomes a UFA on July 1 – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 30, 2024

– Who will replace Ken Holland?

There is no change in the status of both Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman altho a senior, high ranking league executive tells me that could change in the “very near future”. Bowman has been linked to Oilers GM vacancy. – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 30, 2024

– He’ll be of interest to several teams, that’s for sure.

Brandon Montour is one of the top defensemen available this year in #NHLFreeAgency. What team do you see him signing with? pic.twitter.com/Ty3K4rnRjY – NHL (@NHL) June 30, 2024

– Good signing from the Ducks, who extend Lundestrom’s contract.