Johnathan Kovacevic traded by the Canadiens

We knew the Habs had too many defensemen in their lineup.Fortunately, Kent Hughes was on the case and just traded one of them.

Johnathan Kovacevic is the one who’s jumping ship. He’s off to join Jake Allen in New Jersey. In return, the Habs get a fourth-round pick in 2026.

The Canadiens have acquired a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/OjeCgpvWfY – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2024

My colleague Maxime Truman had it right on Friday. On 96.9 CKOI, during his column with Franky “Hollywood” Fortin, he told listeners that the Habs would be drafting Ivan Demidov and that within hours, Kent Hughes would be trading a defenseman.

Well, the famous defenseman has been traded.

This frees up a position for one of the organization’s young right-handed defensemen: Logan Mailloux and/or Justin Barron. The latter will have to go through the waivers starting next season.

As for Kovi, he has a small contract (one year/$666,667); parting with him was not a question of payroll, but of making room for the organization’s 756 defensemen.

He’ll be joining a team that, after a misstep, will be looking to bounce back after acquiring Anton Silayev via the draft and Jacob Markstrom via the trade market. So far, the Devils have replaced John Marino with Kovacevic. I expect more transactions/signings.

