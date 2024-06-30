Jake Guentzel traded to Tampa Bay

Jake Guentzel traded to Tampa BayAuteur: cbrown
The forward’s rights are heading south from Raleigh, to Tampa Bay. In return, Carolina gets a third-round pick in 2025.
Latest addition coming to Tampa!
We have acquired forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
: https://t.co/BikEioWds1 pic.twitter.com/jG228tSAqA
– Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 30, 2024
Details to come…
