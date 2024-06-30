Jake Guentzel traded to Tampa Bay

With about 24 hours to go before the free agent market opened, the Hurricanes decided to make a move.They saw that discussions with Jake Guentzel were going nowhere, so they decided to trade him.

The forward’s rights are heading south from Raleigh, to Tampa Bay. In return, Carolina gets a third-round pick in 2025.

Latest addition coming to Tampa! We have acquired forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. : https://t.co/BikEioWds1 pic.twitter.com/jG228tSAqA – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 30, 2024

Details to come…

