Jake Guentzel traded to Tampa Bay

 Auteur: cbrown
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
With about 24 hours to go before the free agent market opened, the Hurricanes decided to make a move.

They saw that discussions with Jake Guentzel were going nowhere, so they decided to trade him.

The forward’s rights are heading south from Raleigh, to Tampa Bay. In return, Carolina gets a third-round pick in 2025.

Details to come…

– Erik Brannstrom will not be qualified by the Sens.

