Nick Suzuki receives second place vote for Selke

 Auteur: mjohnson
Credit: Getty Images
Before the NHL draft in the sphere in Vegas, it was the presentation of the individual NHL trophies.

An absolutely impressive and catastrophic spectacle.

Here are the winners:

  • Hart – Nathan MacKinnon
  • Ted Lindsay – Nathan MacKinnon
  • Calder – Connor Bedard
  • Vézina – Connor Hellebuyck
  • Norris – Quinn Hughes
As for the Selke Trophy, we already knew which player had won (Aleksander Barkov). The same goes for the trophy awarded to the best GM of the year (Jim Nill) and the best coach of the year (Rick Tocchet).

But for the Selke, Barkov may have won hands down, Nick Suzuki still had 14 votes, including one runner-up. Steve Carp(The Sporting Tribune) gave the podium vote to the Canadiens’ captain.

You can see all the votes right here.

In addition to the second-place vote, journalists awarded five fourth-place and eight fifth-place votes to the Montreal center.

He also received two votes (fourth and third) for the Lady Bing Trophy, awarded to the player who has demonstrated the best sportsmanship. As for this rather rewarding trophy, another Canadiens player was honoured. With 16 penalty minutes, Cole Caufield received a fourth-place vote from Toronto Sun reporter Terry Koshan.

To date, it’s not as if the Habs’ protégés have received any mentions from Quebec fefan journalists. It’s good to know that Suzuki and Caufield are recognized league-wide.

Finally, the last Tricolore player to receive votes was Joel Armia, for the Hart Bill Masterton.

The Bill Masterton Trophy, won by Carey Price in 2022 despite no French-speaking votes, is an award given to a player who has shown the most perseverance and team spirit. Armia received two second-place votes (none from a French-speaking journalist), having been submitted to the waivers at the start of the season and having played with the club-school.

The Finn, who is paid $3.4 million per season until July 1, 2025, finished the 2023-2024 season with 25 points in 66 games. He had a good end to the season under the circumstances.

Note that Mike Matheson received no votes for the Norris Trophy.

