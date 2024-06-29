Nick Suzuki receives second place vote for Selke

Nick Suzuki receives second place vote for SelkeAuteur: mjohnson
- Hart – Nathan MacKinnon
- Ted Lindsay – Nathan MacKinnon
- Calder – Connor Bedard
- Vézina – Connor Hellebuyck
- Norris – Quinn Hughes
But for the Selke, Barkov may have won hands down, Nick Suzuki still had 14 votes, including one runner-up. Steve Carp(The Sporting Tribune) gave the podium vote to the Canadiens’ captain.
In the interest of complete transparency, @ThePHWA has revealed all 194 ballots received for the 2024 NHL Awards.
Every vote for Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke, Byng, Masterton, All-Star and All-Rookie teams.
Available here: https://t.co/gGyr9YEAMS
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 29, 2024
To date, it’s not as if the Habs’ protégés have received any mentions from Quebec fefan journalists. It’s good to know that Suzuki and Caufield are recognized league-wide.
Overtime
– Another A+ for the Habs.
#NHLDraft Class Grades for all 32 teams: https://t.co/GTnxbmAeGy
– Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) June 29, 2024
– One less name on the market.
Another post-draft note: Matt Duchene and Dallas are working towards an extension, taking him off the market.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2024
– Bill Armstrong is indeed busy.
Juuso Välimäki signs a two-year extension with Utah HC carrying a $2M AAV.
Busy day for Bill Armstrong.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 29, 2024
– Michael Hage praised everywhere.
An NHL scout late in the season on Habs pick Michael Hage: “He’s good. Really good speed, he’s got skill. a little bit flighty…he needs to work on his defensive game but woah, he can fly. He’s probably 6-1…a good player. He probably goes top 15. 20 at the latest.”
Hage had… pic.twitter.com/fWA5mxnSOL
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 29, 2024
– And with good reason.
Michael Hage won the E.J. McGuire Award on Thursday, which goes to the prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness & athleticism.
The last two winners include Connor Bedard (2023) & Lane Hutson (2022).
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2024
– It’s clear.
With 15 players selected, the QMJHL avoided the humiliation of doing worse than last year. But that’s not necessarily positive.
“I want this to serve as a wake-up call for us,” believes commissioner Mario Cecchini.https://t.co/7VzF373JL5
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 29, 2024
– Oh yes!
Six home runs in eight games: Vladdy is on fire. https://t.co/8QFnOrXnda
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 29, 2024