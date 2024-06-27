Sharks acquire 11th pick from Sabres

Sharks acquire 11th pick from SabresAuteur: mgarcia
In the last few days, he has acquired Jake Walman from the Red Wings, traded for the services of Ty Dellandrea, claimed Barclay Goodrow in the waivers…
And now he’s made (another) transaction.
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (14th overall) and a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (42nd overall) from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (11th overall). pic.twitter.com/ZDgKjThkFh
– Sabres PR (@SabresPR) June 27, 2024
More details to come…