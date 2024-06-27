Skip to content
Sharks acquire 11th pick from Sabres

Sharks acquire 11th pick from Sabres
Mike Grier has been the most active GM in the last week.

In the last few days, he has acquired Jake Walman from the Red Wings, traded for the services of Ty Dellandrea, claimed Barclay Goodrow in the waivers…

And now he’s made (another) transaction.

The Sharks traded their 14th pick and 42nd overall selection to the Sabres for the 11th overall pick.

The Sharks GM thus moves up a few spots in the first round, but more importantly, he gets two top-11 picks.

The Sabres made the announcement on Twitter:

More details to come…

