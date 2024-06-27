Skip to content
News Rumors

Hurricanes would like to reach an agreement with Guentzel before the draft

 Auteur: ataylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Hurricanes would like to reach an agreement with Guentzel before the draft
Credit: Getty Images
Eric Tulsky has two situations to deal with at the moment.

That of Martin Necas, and that of Jake Guentzel.

Will the Hurricanes’ new GM succeed in bringing one of them back to Carolina in the long term? It may be difficult… But last time I checked, that’s the goal.

At least, that’s what Elliotte Friedman said on the Jeff Marek show earlier today.

The Sportsnet tipster maintains that there is “momentum” in discussions between the Guentzel and Hurricanes clans…

And that the club would like to come to an agreement before the draft, which takes place tomorrow :

The Kings, Stars and Red Wings have also been named among the teams interested in the star forward’s services.

That said, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll sign a new deal in Carolina with everything that’s going on with the Hurricanes right now… But at this point, there’s nothing that surprises me in the NHL.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this in the coming hours, to say the least.

Ah, and speaking of the Hurricanes…

It’s worth noting that, according to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs are still in the running for Martin Necas :

And of course, Mike Matheson’s name has come up in the discussion because it fits in with the team’s needs in Salt Lake City.

Utah HC holds the 6th selection in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Should Kent Hughes call Bill Armstrong to throw a line in the water?

After all, with the 5th and 6th picks, the Habs GM could afford to select a quality forward AND defenseman…

Overtime

– Levshunov in Chicago, starting to make a lot of noise.

– A big contract for Max Domi in Toronto?

– There’s already interest in Ryan Suter.

– I love it!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content