Hurricanes would like to reach an agreement with Guentzel before the draft

Eric Tulsky has two situations to deal with at the moment.That of Martin Necas, and that of Jake Guentzel.

Will the Hurricanes’ new GM succeed in bringing one of them back to Carolina in the long term? It may be difficult… But last time I checked, that’s the goal.

At least, that’s what Elliotte Friedman said on the Jeff Marek show earlier today.

The Sportsnet tipster maintains that there is “momentum” in discussions between the Guentzel and Hurricanes clans…

Cont’d: “I’ve heard Carolina is really trying to get this done by the draft” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 27, 2024

And that the club would like to come to an agreement before the draft, which takes place tomorrow :

The Kings, Stars and Red Wings have also been named among the teams interested in the star forward’s services.

That said, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll sign a new deal in Carolina with everything that’s going on with the Hurricanes right now… But at this point, there’s nothing that surprises me in the NHL.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this in the coming hours, to say the least.

Ah, and speaking of the Hurricanes…

It’s worth noting that, according to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs are still in the running for Martin Necas :

While #CauseChaos forward Martin Necas could very well wind up with the #NJDevils, I can continue to hear that the #GoHabsGo are still very much in on Necas.@sickpodnhl – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 27, 2024

And of course, Mike Matheson’s name has come up in the discussion because it fits in with the team’s needs in Salt Lake City.

Expect Utah’s NHL team to chase a top-pairing defenseman this summer:https://t.co/MwOW3prrw8 – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 27, 2024

Utah HC holds the 6th selection in the first round of the upcoming draft.Should Kent Hughes call Bill Armstrong to throw a line in the water?

After all, with the 5th and 6th picks, the Habs GM could afford to select a quality forward AND defenseman…

Overtime

– Levshunov in Chicago, starting to make a lot of noise.

What’re we hearing from Las Vegas and the top of the draft? @Hockey_Robinson has the buzz. pic.twitter.com/jASQe9wYG5 – Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) June 27, 2024

– A big contract for Max Domi in Toronto?

Friedman on Max Domi (TJMS): “I know there were reports initially it would have to be 5×5, I don’t think that’s the case right now, I’ve heard the ask is in the 4×4 range, which doesn’t strike me as incredibly unreasonable, again I think the Leafs are trying to be really careful” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 27, 2024

– There’s already interest in Ryan Suter.

Suter and his agent were informed last night by the Stars. Suter still wants to play. There’s already interest from other teams.

Shouldn’t be a problem finding a spot. https://t.co/m1GDn7XLgX – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2024

