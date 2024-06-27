Preds close to eight-way deal with Juuse Saros

Word at draft is Predators closing in on an eight-year extension with Juuse Saros Not sure of the exact AAV, but apparently in the 7s. Clearly, Saros wanted to stay. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2024

On a quiet Thursday evening, I was writing my last text of the evening.Suddenly, Elliotte Friedman tweeted a bombshell.The tipster claims that the Predators are about to announce an eight-year contract extension with goaltender Juuse Saros.The goaltender was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025. A contract can therefore be announced as of Monday.

So that’s one issue taken care of by GM Barry Trotz.

We can expect it to be in the $7 million range annually(we’re talking exactly $7.74 million a year), which is quite a considerable amount for a goalie. After all, only five goalkeepers (including Carey Price) earn more than $7 million a year.

So what does this mean for Yaroslav Askarov?

We know the Russian had a great season in the AHL and has a bright future in the NHL. It’s unlikely to be with the Preds in the long term, if all goes to plan, since Saros won’t be playing 1A / 1B goaltender.

Nashville is clearly in no hurry to trade the Russian; the club will wait for its price on its young goaltender, who would have fit within the club’s window. Note that Askarov could even return to the AHL in 2024-2025, in fact.

With #preds and Juuse Saros reportedly closing in on 8-year extension that can be signed Monday, word is Nashville is looking for a backup goalie on the market.#preds plan to have Yaroslav Askarov back in AHL Milwaukee next season. Teams curious how Askarov will react to that. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2024

But, with only a few hours to go before the draft, it’s fair to wonder if a trade isn’t possible.

Remember that the Habs refused to trade last year’s fifth overall pick (David Reinbacher) for the goaltender. If Ivan Demidov isn’t available in the Habs lineup tomorrow, would Kent Hughes be tempted to dance with his counterpart in the country town?

