Skip to content
News

Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about trophy night

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about trophy night
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

On February 2, 2024, a few months ago, I wrote an article on the site saying that Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star Event.

My title: “Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star Event”.

For tonight’s text, I could easily have used the same headline and simply changed the “All-Star Event” to “Trophy Night”. That’s what I did, but with a little less vulgarity. After all, there are children reading this…

My point remains the same: Kucherov really doesn’t want to be where he is.

Tonight, he seemed entirely disinterested, and it didn’t help that the host sported a beard and Russian accent.

You can say anything about the Russian, but at least he’s not a hypocrite.

The evening was a total mess…” Forced smiles and polite laughter”, as Simon-Olivier Lorange put it, except for Kucherov…

As for Matt Friend, I hope he doesn’t ignore the comments about him on social media too much.

He’s clearly no Kevin Hart. #RoastDeTomBrady

Overall, the evening may have been a disaster, but I’m sure Nathan MacKinnon had nothing to complain about.

He’s the big winner of this ceremony, because unlike Kucherov, he didn’t leave empty-handed. He won the Hart Trophy, awarded to his team’s most valuable player, and the Ted Lindsay, awarded to the best player according to his peers.

Here are the other winners:

  • Connor Hellebuyck – Vézina
  • Connor Bedard – Calder
  • Connor Quinn Hughes – Norris

As for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the best defenseman, Mike Matheson was completely ignored. Despite a 62-point season, he didn’t receive a single vote.

At least, he received two third-place votes for the All-Star team.

Overtime

– We’ll see in a few years.

– Nice little deal.

– It’s going to be a big summer for them.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content