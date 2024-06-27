Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about trophy night

On February 2, 2024, a few months ago, I wrote an article on the site saying that Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star Event.

My title: “Nikita Kucherov couldn’t care less about the All-Star Event”.

For tonight’s text, I could easily have used the same headline and simply changed the “All-Star Event” to “Trophy Night”. That’s what I did, but with a little less vulgarity. After all, there are children reading this…

My point remains the same: Kucherov really doesn’t want to be where he is.

Tonight, he seemed entirely disinterested, and it didn’t help that the host sported a beard and Russian accent.

Nikita Kucherov wanted absolutely none of that

You can say anything about the Russian, but at least he’s not a hypocrite.

The evening was a total mess…” Forced smiles and polite laughter”, as Simon-Olivier Lorange put it, except for Kucherov…

Forced smiles and polite laughter: another big gala for the NHL.

As for Matt Friend, I hope he doesn’t ignore the comments about him on social media too much.

He’s clearly no Kevin Hart. #RoastDeTomBrady

what is this

Overall, the evening may have been a disaster, but I’m sure Nathan MacKinnon had nothing to complain about.

He’s the big winner of this ceremony, because unlike Kucherov, he didn’t leave empty-handed. He won the Hart Trophy, awarded to his team’s most valuable player, and the Ted Lindsay, awarded to the best player according to his peers.

HE MAKES IT 2!!! Nathan MacKinnon is the nhls MVP!

Connor Hellebuyck – Vézina

Connor Bedard – Calder

Connor Quinn Hughes – Norris

Here are the other winners:

As for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the best defenseman, Mike Matheson was completely ignored. Despite a 62-point season, he didn’t receive a single vote.

Overtime

At least, he received two third-place votes for the All-Star team.

Bob McKenzie on Celebrini: "Maybe the shot, the dynamic skill level is not quite as high as Connor Bedard, but he's probably a better all around natural center than Connor Bedard"

Will it help Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's record?

