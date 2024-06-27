The Blue Jackets refused to trade the fourth pick to the Flyers

Less than 24 hours until the NHL draft. Nothing has been decided yet, but we have some very good leads on the teams’ picks ahead of the Habs.

The Sharks will take Macklin Celebrini and the Hawks, who have already made their selection , will most likely take Artyom Levshunov.

After that, the Ducks and Blue Jackets picks are a little harder to predict, but let’s just say Ivan Demidov is quietly headed for Montreal. But…

Let’s not be too hasty. If the teams in the top-4 don’t seem any more interested in drafting the Russian than they have to be, some teams could arrange to draft him via a trade. That’s what the Flyers tried to do.

Columbus turned down a trade for the fourth overall pick. Daniel Brière would have offered the 12th pick, a player from his line-up and a first-round pick in 2025.

Per TSN, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers made an aggressive pitch to the Columbus Blue Jackets. # CBJ reportedly said no. To Flyers: 4th overall pick. To #CBJ: 12th overall pick, a roster player, 2025 first rounder. Of note: the Flyers have two firsts in 2025. – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 27, 2024

We obviously don’t know which player the Flyers are targeting, but we have strong reason to believe that Demidov is coveted there.

After all, a Demidov-Michkov duo would be exceptional.

Does Philadelphia have the feeling they could get their hands on the Russian in the fourth spot? If so, it’s good news for the Habs, who also have the KHL/MHL player in their sights.

Ivan Demidov speaking French yesterday pic.twitter.com/wg15xQ14lI – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 27, 2024

By the way, he certainly made a few people happy this afternoon, as he presented himself in French.

While Demidov could be a logical target for Brière and his club, he’s not the only player they could be targeting.

The Flyers have a crying need at center, and Marc Dumont believes that if the club were to move up in the draft , it would be to select Cayden Lindstrom, a big guy who plays center. To be continued, but nothing’s decided yet in one of the most eagerly awaited drafts of recent years.

Overtime

– News from Jonathan Drouin.

#Avs and Jonathan Drouin still in contract talks. I’m optimistic on a deal, but not done yet #nhlfreeagency – Adrian Dater (@adater) June 27, 2024

– Nathan MacKinnon wins the Ted Lindsay.

BIG DOGG! Nathan MacKinnon takes home the Ted Lindsay Award. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/4Wh4TruNnS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2024

– The Calder (easily) to Connor Bedard.

#Blackhawks Connor Bedard is the 2024 Calder Trophy winner for rookie of the year, as voted by @ThePHWA. pic.twitter.com/2VPFNamlwA – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2024

– He impressed management.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Myers on a three-year contract with a $3M AAV. pic.twitter.com/WFWm13QuEH – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 27, 2024

– No surgery for Connor McDavid.

Connor McDavid will not require any off season surgery and will be ready for the start of training camp. – Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 27, 2024

– A James-James duo in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sources say. LeBron and Bronny James to become the first ever father-son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. pic.twitter.com/CyewBHNswz – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

