Matvei Michkov: his contract could be signed in the next few hours

The Matvei Michkov case has taken another turn in recent days. It all started with a rumor that his KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, was ready to let him net for North America. Since then, the rumour has become reality and he has been officially released by his team.

He is therefore free to sign with the Flyers, and that’s something that could happen very soon.

Speaking to 98.5’s Mario Langlois, Flyers general manager Daniel Brière confided that discussions were well underway.

“We’ve started talks with his representatives. In my opinion, it’s a matter of hours before we reach an agreement” – Daniel Brière

This is great news for the Flyers, who could get reinforcements very quickly, much more quickly than they had anticipated.

Incredibly, a year ago, many people were wondering if they’d be coming to North America for three years or more.

Langlois asked the Flyers’ general manager where he saw Michkov in his organization chart. He replied that he was a very talented player and that he saw him playing directly with the big club.

Brière went on to talk about the good coaching with John Tortorella. He says Michkov is a great talent, but has a lot to work on defensively. He believes that the coach is the best person to teach him.

I can’t wait to see the relationship between Tortorella and Michkov. Both have strong personalities and there could be some sparks. Over the next few years, we’ll be able to see whether the rumors about his attitude are true.

In the meantime, it’s always good news to see talent being added to the NHL, and Michkov will have the chance to express his as early as September, barring a catastrophe.

