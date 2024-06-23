Golden Knights: Linus Ullmark in their sights

The Golden Knights are far from unanimous across the NHL in their way of playing with the payroll.In the most recent trading period, they acquired Anthony Mantha, Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin, all while finding ways to stay within the limit.

Just when you’d think that with Hanifin and Hertl on the books, the team’s general manager would take it easy, the opposite happens.

In fact, the team is reportedly in talks to acquire one of the NHL’s top goaltenders of the past two years, in Linus Ullmark. This is according to Ottawa Citizen reporter Bruce Garrioch.

Read this before it all changes #Sens #ottsports #ottnews #Ottawa Steve Staios is open for business as Senators prepare for NHL draft in Vegas https://t.co/m2od0frwY0 via @ottawacitizen – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 23, 2024

The 30-year-old goaltender has just spent the last three campaigns in Boston, where he racked up excellent statistics. He won the Vézina Trophy last year. He has one year remaining on his five-million-dollar contract.

To make room for him, the Knights are reportedly in talks to trade one of their two current goalies, Adam Hill and Logan Thompson. This is Kevin Weekes’ information, reported by Habsolument Fan.

Curious to see what happens with @GoldenKnights as both of their Goalies are on expiring contracts after the upcoming season. Stanley Cup Winners, Thompson is an All-Star. I’m told clubs inquiring on both. #HockeyX – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 21, 2024

If Vegas manages a tour de force by playing with the salaries of the players involved, it won’t please the other teams, that’s for sure. The team would be even more dangerous next season.

Overtime

But there are plenty of teams interested in Ullmark, including the Ottawa Senators. Steve Staios is determined to build a team in his own image, and the goalie would be a great fit for the organization.

– Interesting list.

The Top 64 is officially complete So here’s Marty’s final list for the 2024 draft!

We’re ready for Friday Thanks for sharing! https://t.co/Z4KKTD5n1P pic.twitter.com/Pr218CCHE8 – Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) June 24, 2024

– Beautiful goal!

GOOOOOOOLLLL Maximiliano Araújo opens the scoring for Uruguay 15 minutes into the game! #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/NcKNNMuvOV – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 24, 2024

– Very funny!