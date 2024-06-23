Skip to content
Golden Knights: Linus Ullmark in their sights

Golden Knights: Linus Ullmark in their sights
The Golden Knights are far from unanimous across the NHL in their way of playing with the payroll.

In the most recent trading period, they acquired Anthony Mantha, Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin, all while finding ways to stay within the limit.

Just when you’d think that with Hanifin and Hertl on the books, the team’s general manager would take it easy, the opposite happens.

In fact, the team is reportedly in talks to acquire one of the NHL’s top goaltenders of the past two years, in Linus Ullmark. This is according to Ottawa Citizen reporter Bruce Garrioch.

The 30-year-old goaltender has just spent the last three campaigns in Boston, where he racked up excellent statistics. He won the Vézina Trophy last year. He has one year remaining on his five-million-dollar contract.

To make room for him, the Knights are reportedly in talks to trade one of their two current goalies, Adam Hill and Logan Thompson. This is Kevin Weekes’ information, reported by Habsolument Fan.

If Vegas manages a tour de force by playing with the salaries of the players involved, it won’t please the other teams, that’s for sure. The team would be even more dangerous next season.

But there are plenty of teams interested in Ullmark, including the Ottawa Senators. Steve Staios is determined to build a team in his own image, and the goalie would be a great fit for the organization.

