Canadiens to call Jets for Rutger McGroarty

Those who listened to this morning’s 32 Thoughts Podcast know that Pierre-Luc Dubois may have been on the Montreal Canadiens’ radar recently, but they also know that Rutger McGroarty is a name on the market.

Who is Rutger McGroarty? He’s a first-round pick of the Jets in 2022.

He’s been playing at the University of Michigan for the past two years… and to say the least, he’s a talented hockey player. His 52 points in 36 games prove it.

Normally, a 14th overall pick who performs like this doesn’t return to university for a third year. But this is his case, as he has announced his colors for next season.

And that’s where Friedman comes in.

What he’s heard is that the Jets and the young prospect’s clan are not discussing his entry-level contract. He’s also heard that his name has come up in trade discussions.

So, in his podcast , the tipster wonders if the young man can change his address.

Of course, you have to wonder why there’s no talk. Could it be that the young American, who caused a stir at the last World Championship because of his arrogance, doesn’t want to play in Canada? It’s possible.

But if that’s not the problem, and there really is a problem with Winnipeg (whether it’s the city or the organization that’s the problem), the Habs need to call and see if they can’t get him.

After all, a guy like him could fit right in on the Habs’ second line, alongside Kirby Dach. Because no, I have a feeling that if he’s traded, he won’t be going back to the NCAA.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects thinks he’s a good leader and that it’s odd to see him return to Michigan in 2024-2025.

I knew something was fishy when Rutger McGroarty decided to go back to Michigan for a third season. He’s clearly ready to come out. If he’s dealt, some team is getting a real asset on the ice and in the room. Kid’s a serious leader. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 22, 2024

That said, I have a feeling that getting him out of Winnipeg would require a top-10 pick. Would Salt Lake City, Ottawa, Newark or Buffalo, clubs potentially willing to trade their top pick, be potential targets for the Jets, who don’t have a top pick in 2024? #SeanMonahan

Perhaps. But at the same time, if McGroarty doesn’t want to sign in one of these exciting markets…

Would the Habs be willing to trade a big impact defenseman (a la Mike Matheson or Kaiden Guhle) for a prospect like him? Would they give away their #5 pick?Is a Cutter Gauthier-style trade for Jamie Drysdale in the works?

How would you like to see the Habs draft a defenseman and trade one of their backs for the Jets prospect – provided he’s willing to sign in Montreal, of course – within the next week? Would you like it or not?

Seeing Kent Hughes call wouldn’t cost a thing. And at worst, if it doesn’t work out (because of the price, the guy’s character or his intentions), the Habs GM simply makes another call.

