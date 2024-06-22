Elliotte Friedman doesn’t rule out Toffoli’s return to Vancouver

Unless he signs a new deal in Winnipeg (which would be a surprise), Tyler Toffoli will be testing the free agent market this summer.

For him, this will be a great opportunity to fetch a handsome sum for his next contract, especially in light of the fact that he’s enjoying the best offensive seasons of his career of late.

He deserves to be paid what he’s worth.

In the last few years, since leaving Los Angeles, Toffoli has played for five teams.

He’s been in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, New Jersey and Winnipeg. That’s a lot of moving around in such a short space of time, and I suspect he’ll want to sign a contract this summer that will give him a little more stability.

That said, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts podcast ) wonders if the possibility of him returning to Vancouver is on the table.

The tipster talks about a nice Plan B for the Canucks, if they’re unable to lure Jake Guentzel to town:

Saturday edition of the 32 Thoughts pod – a wrap on an insane game 6, pay Noah Segall , all the trades this week, Ullmark update and are the Jets trading Rutger McGroarty? Here and wherever you get your podcasts. Have a great weekendhttps://t.co/ySDUMPFut8 – Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) June 22, 2024

All signs point to the Canucks losing the services of Elias Lindholm.

And even if Toffoli isn’t as complete as the Swede, he’d be a good replacement up front.

Toffoli knows the place, he’s played with a number of players in the dressing room and he’s got what it takes to help the club offensively.

On paper, it makes sense.

Because when you look at the Canucks’ offensive line-up, you realize they’ll need help… Especially if Lindholm leaves :

What will the Bruins do?

The case of Linus Ullmark seems to be complicated in Boston.

In fact, the Bruins aren’t open to the idea of trading him for a division rival (Leafs and Senators), and that makes perfect sense.

On the other hand, according to Renaud Lavoie, there’s one club to keep an eye on in the goaltender’s case.

If the Golden Knights trade a goaltender, it could be to get Ullmark. – Renaud Lavoie

The Bruins seem ready to trade Linus Ullmark and there is interest, but nothing is simple in this matter, explains @renlavoietva: https: //t.co/r1LZG8ICMI – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2024

And here, the journalist is talking about the Golden Knights:

I guess I’m surprised in a way, because the Knights just offered Adin Hill a big contract.

Hill won the Stanley Cup in Vegas in 22-23, had a great season (despite injuries) this year with the Golden Knights and has proven he can be part of the long-term solution.

He’s only 28, after all.

But in Vegas, we like to do things a little differently.

And that’s where the arrival of (another) star player like Linus Ullmark can make a lot of sense.

New contract in sight for Charlie Lindgren?

The Capitals traded Darcy Kuemper earlier this week for Pierre-Luc Dubois.The result?

Charlie Lindgren now has all the room in the world to establish himself as the club’s long-term number-one goaltender.

And it could happen, in Frank Seravalli’s eyes: the word on the street right now is that the former Habs star could sign a new contract in Washington.

Dropped new episode of Frankly Speaking today with #allcaps GM Brian MacLellan, obviously before the Dubois-Kuemper trade. He did say he’s open to extending Charlie Lindgren. And gave a detailed overview of #Caps and where they’re heading. Listen : https://t.co/21RlKBDq8i pic.twitter.com/2oaNehkHUv – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 19, 2024

GM Brian MacLellan is open to the idea, at least :Lindgren was really good in 23-24.He finished the season with a record of 25-16-7, an efficiency rate of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.67, which is good.

The goalie did well under the circumstances, especially considering that the Capitals didn’t have the biggest defense…

And now he’ll want the opportunity to sign a new contract after what he’s proven.

Five options for the Rangers

He has one season left on his current deal, which pays him $1.1 million per season.The Rangers will be aggressive (again) this summer.

They’re going to want to get their hands on another forward who can pair well with the line of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, and Sportsnet New York has listed five players who may be of interest to the New York outfit.

Jake Guentzel

Tyler Toffoli

Jake DeBrusk

Jonathan Marchessault

Patrick Kane

The Rangers have been looking for someone to slide in alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider for quite some time. Here are five free-agents for them to consider for that top-line wing opening this offseason… https://t. co/Wms2IXopgS pic.twitter.com/99HjazS5Pi – SNY (@SNYtv) June 22, 2024

They are :Either way, it would improve the team offensively:

I’m less interested in seeing Kane return to New York because the strategy didn’t work the first time.

On the other hand, with guys like Guentzel, Toffoli, DeBrusk and Marchessault, who are a little younger and have scoring ability…

It’s still intriguing, at the end of the day.

Especially when you consider that the Rangers (already) have some excellent offensive players.

That said, I’d like to see Alexis Lafrenière get a chance to shine alongside the best in New York.

Overtime

He deserves it.

– Good point.

Only the NHL would schedule Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on a Monday night and not foresee in advance the potential bonanza (if the Finals go 7 games) of playing it on the weekend. – Allan Walsh (@walsha) June 22, 2024

– The league has great facilities.

NHL hockey operations is working jointly with Toronto for the Finals, but they also have their on-site operations room in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/ool3YOv2AL – Auger stephane (@StephaneAuger15) June 22, 2024

– He’s on fire.

Stuart Skinner has taken his game up a notch (and then some) in the last three games for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/PA3Sii3AB7 – RDS (@RDSca) June 22, 2024

– Whew…