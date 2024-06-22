Skip to content
Elliotte Friedman doesn’t rule out Toffoli’s return to Vancouver

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Getty Images
Unless he signs a new deal in Winnipeg (which would be a surprise), Tyler Toffoli will be testing the free agent market this summer.

For him, this will be a great opportunity to fetch a handsome sum for his next contract, especially in light of the fact that he’s enjoying the best offensive seasons of his career of late.

He deserves to be paid what he’s worth.

In the last few years, since leaving Los Angeles, Toffoli has played for five teams.

He’s been in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, New Jersey and Winnipeg. That’s a lot of moving around in such a short space of time, and I suspect he’ll want to sign a contract this summer that will give him a little more stability.

That said, Elliotte Friedman(32 Thoughts podcast) wonders if the possibility of him returning to Vancouver is on the table.

The tipster talks about a nice Plan B for the Canucks, if they’re unable to lure Jake Guentzel to town:

All signs point to the Canucks losing the services of Elias Lindholm.

And even if Toffoli isn’t as complete as the Swede, he’d be a good replacement up front.

Toffoli knows the place, he’s played with a number of players in the dressing room and he’s got what it takes to help the club offensively.

On paper, it makes sense.

Because when you look at the Canucks’ offensive line-up, you realize they’ll need help… Especially if Lindholm leaves :

(Credit: Daily Faceoff)

What will the Bruins do?

The case of Linus Ullmark seems to be complicated in Boston.

In fact, the Bruins aren’t open to the idea of trading him for a division rival (Leafs and Senators), and that makes perfect sense.

On the other hand, according to Renaud Lavoie, there’s one club to keep an eye on in the goaltender’s case.

And here, the journalist is talking about the Golden Knights:

If the Golden Knights trade a goaltender, it could be to get Ullmark. – Renaud Lavoie

I guess I’m surprised in a way, because the Knights just offered Adin Hill a big contract.

Hill won the Stanley Cup in Vegas in 22-23, had a great season (despite injuries) this year with the Golden Knights and has proven he can be part of the long-term solution.

He’s only 28, after all.

But in Vegas, we like to do things a little differently.

And that’s where the arrival of (another) star player like Linus Ullmark can make a lot of sense.

New contract in sight for Charlie Lindgren?

The Capitals traded Darcy Kuemper earlier this week for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The result?

Charlie Lindgren now has all the room in the world to establish himself as the club’s long-term number-one goaltender.

And it could happen, in Frank Seravalli’s eyes: the word on the street right now is that the former Habs star could sign a new contract in Washington.

GM Brian MacLellan is open to the idea, at least :

Lindgren was really good in 23-24.

He finished the season with a record of 25-16-7, an efficiency rate of .911 and a goals-against average of 2.67, which is good.

The goalie did well under the circumstances, especially considering that the Capitals didn’t have the biggest defense…

And now he’ll want the opportunity to sign a new contract after what he’s proven.

He has one season left on his current deal, which pays him $1.1 million per season.

Five options for the Rangers

The Rangers will be aggressive (again) this summer.

They’re going to want to get their hands on another forward who can pair well with the line of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, and Sportsnet New York has listed five players who may be of interest to the New York outfit.

They are :

  • Jake Guentzel
  • Tyler Toffoli
  • Jake DeBrusk
  • Jonathan Marchessault
  • Patrick Kane
Either way, it would improve the team offensively:

I’m less interested in seeing Kane return to New York because the strategy didn’t work the first time.

On the other hand, with guys like Guentzel, Toffoli, DeBrusk and Marchessault, who are a little younger and have scoring ability…

It’s still intriguing, at the end of the day.

Especially when you consider that the Rangers (already) have some excellent offensive players.

That said, I’d like to see Alexis Lafrenière get a chance to shine alongside the best in New York.

He deserves it.

