Scott Gomez becomes head coach and GM in the BCHL

For so long, Scott Gomez was the Canadiens’ whipping boy. His 21-goal stay in Montreal is unlikely to have gone down in history.

The Surrey Eagles are excited to announce that Scott Gomez has been hired as our new head coach & GM! #SoarWithUs | #Surrey | #BCHL pic.twitter.com/vxFZ3WjS1a – – Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) June 18, 2024

The fact remains that the former forward has quite a hockey head. From 2017 to 2019, he was an assistant coach with the New York Islanders.Last year, he was assistant coach with the Surrey Eagles, a BCHL team. Today, we learn that he has been promoted to head coach and general manager. A good challenge for him.

It’s a return to his roots for Gomez, who played with this team in 1996-1997. In 54 games, he collected no fewer than 127 points. He was named Rookie of the Year. And in the playoffs that year, he collected another 41 points, helping the Eagles win the championship and advance to the RBC Cup.

Overtime

In 2023-2024, Surrey maintained a record of 44-8-2-0 (90 points) under his guidance. Of course, the club also finished first in the Western Canadian junior league.In 1079 career games on the Bettman circuit, the Alaska native amassed 181 goals and 575 assists with the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators.It was with the Devils that the former first-round pick in 1998 enjoyed his greatest success. He won two Stanley Cups and had five 60+ point seasons, including one with 84 points.

