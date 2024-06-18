Scott Gomez becomes head coach and GM in the BCHL

Scott Gomez becomes head coach and GM in the BCHLAuteur: mjohnson
For so long, Scott Gomez was the Canadiens’ whipping boy. His 21-goal stay in Montreal is unlikely to have gone down in history.
The Surrey Eagles are excited to announce that Scott Gomez has been hired as our new head coach & GM! #SoarWithUs | #Surrey | #BCHL pic.twitter.com/vxFZ3WjS1a
– – Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) June 18, 2024
It’s a return to his roots for Gomez, who played with this team in 1996-1997. In 54 games, he collected no fewer than 127 points. He was named Rookie of the Year. And in the playoffs that year, he collected another 41 points, helping the Eagles win the championship and advance to the RBC Cup.
Overtime
– Deserved.
The Crunch re-sign Gabriel Dumont for another season. The Degelis native must recover from knee surgery before starting next season. https://t.co/7yBeWVJms0
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 18, 2024
– No surprise there.
Anthony Mantha will not sign a new contract with the Golden Knightshttps://t.co/hPYQXQw6c7
– RDS (@RDSca) June 18, 2024
– Well done.
Canada’s Natalie Spooner succeeds American forward Hilary Knight as IIHF Player of the Year!https://t.co/QgTxfC1iCG pic.twitter.com/JTwVnTZgMl
– RDS (@RDSca) June 18, 2024
– Bo Bichette on the injured list.
ROSTER MOVES:
SS Bo Bichette placed on 10-day IL (right calf strain)
INF Orelvis Martinez recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game
LHP Brandon Eisert optioned
RHP Ryan Burr recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/UTNLphTchh
– Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 18, 2024