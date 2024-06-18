Barclay Goodrow on the ballot

Barclay Goodrow on the ballotAuteur: esmith
For the past few weeks, there’s been very little news on the waivers due to the playoffs, but today a big name was submitted.
He’s signed for three more seasons ($3,641,667) and has a no-trade clause in his pact.
Barclay Goodrow is on waivers today
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2024
In his third season in the Big Apple, he collected 12 points in the regular season. He bounced back well in the playoffs, however, scoring six goals in 16 games, including the overtime winner to tie the Eastern series against the Panthers at 1-1. In fact, he finished as the team’s fourth leading scorer in the playoffs, behind Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider (8).
Even so, he was put in the waivers. From hero to zero…
With a salary of close to four million a year, I don’t think Goodrow will be claimed. Stay tuned.
Extension
Could a contract buyout be an option? The image below (right-hand column) shows that the Rangers won’t be handcuffed for the next six seasons.