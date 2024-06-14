After yesterday’s defeat, Corey Perry sent a powerful message to his teammates

The third game in the series between the Panthers and Oilers was played last night in Edmonton.And one thing is clear: the Panthers seem to be too strong for the Oilers.

Maybe it’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl‘s fault, because both players aren’t producing up to expectations… But overall, you have to give credit to the Florida team, who are playing some excellent hockey at the moment.

It’s a shame, in a way, but Corey Perry finds himself (again) on the wrong side of the coin.

If the Panthers win tomorrow, Perry will have lost the last four finals he’s played in…

And Perry is doing everything in his power not to let that happen.

After yesterday’s match, the veteran tried to bring a little hope to the room by sharing a powerful message:

Who knows if there will be another opportunity? I guarantee you that more than half the guys in this locker room will never play in the Stanley Cup Finals again. That’s what we have to keep in mind as we head home today. – Corey Perry

He’s right.

There will be no hiding.

Corey Perry’s career is coming to an end…

And this is surely his last chance to lift the Stanley Cup. He knows that, too.

That said, he plays his role to perfection in the room, and that’s exactly why the Oilers offered him a contract after what happened in Chicago.

We saw him in Montreal during the playoff run in the summer of 2021: Perry is a guy everyone in the dressing room likes because he’s a team player.

It would be cool to see him win the precious trophy one last time before he retires.

Maybe I’m a little biased because I’ve always liked him as a player, but he deserves to have that opportunity.

Especially considering he’s lost three finals since the 2019-2020 season.

Overtime

– To be continued.

Martinez would not be available tomorrow after all. The coach had said this morning that he was available. What’s happened since this morning? Unless a name can be withdrawn tomorrow? https://t.co/FtpZczI7P6 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 14, 2024

