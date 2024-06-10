Return of the Nordiques: Pierre-Karl Péladeau open to the idea of finding partners

Last week, François Legault was invited to speak to Paul Arcand about the Quebec Nordiques.

The province’s premier shared his wish to see Pierre-Karl Péladeau (Québecor) team up with partners to “make a real offer” to Gary Bettman and the National Hockey League…

And his words reached the ears of PKP, who was also on Paul Arcand’s show this morning.

Pierre-Karl Péladeau said at the outset that he didn’t expect the Prime Minister to quote him, but he agrees with what he said.

He’s not closing the door on the idea of finding partners, because at the end of the day, the project of bringing a club to Quebec City is enormously expensive:

For once, I’d say the Premier is right. – Pierre-Karl Péladeau

Îles-de-la-Madeleine Chronicle | “When you get to the Islands, you wonder if you’re still in Quebec!” -PKP https://t.co/dUx5dayz6L – 98.5 FM (@le985fm) June 10, 2024

That’s all well and good…

But it’s easier said than done.

At this point, Pierre-Karl Péladeau says he’s taken steps to make it happen. However, a team has to be available and the NHL has to be interested in bringing a club back to Quebec, and that’s not a done deal either.

That’s where the problem lies. When you realize that Gary Bettman has been avoiding the subject of Quebec City (a lot ) lately, you’d think he wasn’t even thinking about the project.

Pierre-Karl Péladeau has said it openly: there are no “clear signals” from the NHL regarding the league’s interest, and that’s not going to change any time soon unless an inordinate offer lands on the commissioner’s desk.

The file refuses to die, and it will continue to do so.

If, at least, there were positive developments, it would be different… But right now, it doesn’t seem to be moving forward.

