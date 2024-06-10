Skip to content
News

All signs point to Eric Tulsky (officially) becoming Hurricanes GM

 Auteur: mjohnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
All signs point to Eric Tulsky (officially) becoming Hurricanes GM
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
With the departure of Don Waddell (Columbus), the Hurricanes needed to find a new GM.

Eric Tulsky was named the club’s (interim) GM after Waddell left, but we didn’t necessarily know the organization’s intentions for the future.

Now there’s a little more clarity.

According to what Frank Seravalli reported on X / Twitter, the Hurricanes have finally decided to go ahead with Tulsky.

No official announcement has yet been made, but all indications are that it could happen soon.

That’s one less problem for Carolina.

I mention problems because management has two relatively complicated files to deal with at the moment.

Jake Guentzel and Martin Necas.

Now we have to ask ourselves whether the new Tulsky involvement will move things forward in the case of these two forwards.

I couldn’t imagine an interim GM making the decision to trade Necas or (the rights to) Guentzel because these are two important cases for the organization, but knowing that Tulsky has the full confidence of management, it could have an impact on what happens next.

It’ll be interesting in Carolina because Tulsky has never been a club GM before.

And it could prevent Kent Hughes from getting his hands on Martin Necas because of the hostile offer made to Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the summer of 2021. #BadRelationship

Eric Tulsky has been Don Waddell’s assistant since the 20-21 season, and has seen him work hard to gain experience.

The principal’s track record is interesting, at least :

(Credit: Elite Prospects)

Eric Tulsky’s career is likely to get off to a fast start, and this is where we’ll see if he has what it takes to be a good GM in the National League.

In fact, if he’s able to maximize the value of Necas and Guentzel, he’ll have had a successful comeback.

In gusto

– Listen to this:

– Good point.

– Notice to interested parties:

– Oh…

– The Panthers are ready.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content