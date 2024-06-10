All signs point to Eric Tulsky (officially) becoming Hurricanes GM

Eric Tulsky was named the club’s (interim) GM after Waddell left, but we didn’t necessarily know the organization’s intentions for the future.
Now there’s a little more clarity.
That’s one less problem for Carolina.
Sources say candidates in the Carolina GM search have been notified that the team plans to fill the role internally.
Believe that means Eric Tulsky will become the next #Canes GM. He has been interim GM since Don Waddell resigned to join #CBJ.#CauseChaos @DailyFaceoff
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2024
I couldn’t imagine an interim GM making the decision to trade Necas or (the rights to) Guentzel because these are two important cases for the organization, but knowing that Tulsky has the full confidence of management, it could have an impact on what happens next.
It’ll be interesting in Carolina because Tulsky has never been a club GM before.
Eric Tulsky has been Don Waddell’s assistant since the 20-21 season, and has seen him work hard to gain experience.
The principal’s track record is interesting, at least :
Eric Tulsky’s career is likely to get off to a fast start, and this is where we’ll see if he has what it takes to be a good GM in the National League.
In fact, if he’s able to maximize the value of Necas and Guentzel, he’ll have had a successful comeback.
