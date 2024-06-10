All signs point to Eric Tulsky (officially) becoming Hurricanes GM

With the departure of Don Waddell (Columbus), the Hurricanes needed to find a new GM.

Eric Tulsky was named the club’s (interim) GM after Waddell left, but we didn’t necessarily know the organization’s intentions for the future.

Now there’s a little more clarity.

According to what Frank Seravalli reported on X / Twitter, the Hurricanes have finally decided to go ahead with Tulsky.No official announcement has yet been made, but all indications are that it could happen soon.

That’s one less problem for Carolina.

Sources say candidates in the Carolina GM search have been notified that the team plans to fill the role internally. Believe that means Eric Tulsky will become the next #Canes GM. He has been interim GM since Don Waddell resigned to join #CBJ.#CauseChaos @DailyFaceoff – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2024

I mention problems because management has two relatively complicated files to deal with at the moment.Jake Guentzel and Martin Necas.Now we have to ask ourselves whether the new Tulsky involvement will move things forward in the case of these two forwards.

I couldn’t imagine an interim GM making the decision to trade Necas or (the rights to) Guentzel because these are two important cases for the organization, but knowing that Tulsky has the full confidence of management, it could have an impact on what happens next.

It’ll be interesting in Carolina because Tulsky has never been a club GM before.

And it could prevent Kent Hughes from getting his hands on Martin Necas because of the hostile offer made to Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the summer of 2021. #BadRelationship

Eric Tulsky has been Don Waddell’s assistant since the 20-21 season, and has seen him work hard to gain experience.

The principal’s track record is interesting, at least :

Eric Tulsky’s career is likely to get off to a fast start, and this is where we’ll see if he has what it takes to be a good GM in the National League.

In fact, if he’s able to maximize the value of Necas and Guentzel, he’ll have had a successful comeback.

– The Panthers are ready.