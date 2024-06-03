Series in brief: Canada represented in Stanley Cup final

For the first time since 2021 (the Canadiens), a Canadian team had a chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.Indeed, the Edmonton Oilers were just one game away from the final. But they had their work cut out against the ever-dangerous Dallas Stars.In the end, the job was done and Canada will be represented in the final series.

Connor McDavid’s team eliminated Dallas in six games with a 2-1 victory.

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Grand Final! pic.twitter.com/hLtep2gLgq – RDS (@RDSca) June 3, 2024

CONNOR MCDAVID WITH A DISGUSTING GOAL TO START GAME 6 pic.twitter.com/f68uNrurVk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 3, 2024

They will now face the Florida Panthers.The game got off to a good start for the home side.Chris Tanev put the Oilers on the power play and 97 decided to take matters into his own hands.What a goal to break the ice!

Alberta’s excellent power play was back at it before the end of the period.

Zach Hyman beat Jake Oettigner in the top slot to double his team’s lead.

THE STARS ARE ON THE BOARD. With 10 minutes to go, Mason Marchment brings the Dallas Stars within one . ( : @NHL_On_TNT) pic.twitter.com/v3YPCLJdwv – BarDown (@BarDown) June 3, 2024

The score remained tied until the third period.Dallas closed the gap thanks to Mason Marchment.Edmonton, despite only 10 shots on goal, held off the visitors. The two teams favoured for the Association Finals were thus defeated in six games.

As for the Oilers, who looked lifeless at the start of the season, they will be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada in a few days’ time. Florida, however, stands in their way.

Extended

The series kicks off in Florida at 8pm on Saturday. Corey Perry will once again play in the ultimate series. Will this time be the charm?Will the trophy return to Canada for the first time since 1993?

– What are your predictions?

Edmonton Vs Florida Who’s winning? pic.twitter.com/NJ54WeZcX0 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 3, 2024

– The last three times a Western Canadian team reached the final :

Edmonton 2024

Montreal 2021

Vancouver 2011

– The last three times an Eastern Canadian team has reached the final, in addition to Montreal 2021 as Western champion:

Ottawa 2007

Montreal 1993

Montreal 1989

– Not the most offensive game.

Crazy NHL records set tonight: Edmonton’s 10 shots were fewest in a Conference Finals clincher.

Previous: 17 by Boston when knocking out Washington in the 1990 Wales Conference Final. Worst shot differential by a winning team in Conference Finals clincher, minus-25 (35-10)…. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 3, 2024

– The best comparison.

Tonight, the Oilers against the Stars, it’s like the Impact in CONCACAF. – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) June 3, 2024

– Here are the scorers for the game: