Series in brief: Canada represented in Stanley Cup final

Series in brief: Canada represented in Stanley Cup finalAuteur: mjohnson
Connor McDavid’s team eliminated Dallas in six games with a 2-1 victory.
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Grand Final! pic.twitter.com/hLtep2gLgq
– RDS (@RDSca) June 3, 2024
CONNOR MCDAVID WITH A DISGUSTING GOAL TO START GAME 6 pic.twitter.com/f68uNrurVk
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 3, 2024
Alberta’s excellent power play was back at it before the end of the period.
Zach Hyman beat Jake Oettigner in the top slot to double his team’s lead.
Zach Hyman!!!! #Oilers take a 2-0 lead
– BenJarmin Munguia (@JustJarmin) June 3, 2024
THE STARS ARE ON THE BOARD.
With 10 minutes to go, Mason Marchment brings the Dallas Stars within one .
(: @NHL_On_TNT)
– BarDown (@BarDown) June 3, 2024
As for the Oilers, who looked lifeless at the start of the season, they will be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada in a few days’ time. Florida, however, stands in their way.
Extended
– What are your predictions?
Edmonton Vs Florida
Who’s winning? pic.twitter.com/NJ54WeZcX0
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 3, 2024
– The last three times a Western Canadian team reached the final :
- Edmonton 2024
- Montreal 2021
- Vancouver 2011
– The last three times an Eastern Canadian team has reached the final, in addition to Montreal 2021 as Western champion:
- Ottawa 2007
- Montreal 1993
- Montreal 1989
– Not the most offensive game.
Crazy NHL records set tonight:
Edmonton’s 10 shots were fewest in a Conference Finals clincher.
Previous: 17 by Boston when knocking out Washington in the 1990 Wales Conference Final.
Worst shot differential by a winning team in Conference Finals clincher, minus-25 (35-10)….
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 3, 2024
– The best comparison.
Tonight, the Oilers against the Stars, it’s like the Impact in CONCACAF.
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) June 3, 2024
– Here are the scorers for the game:
- Connor McDavid one goal and one assist
- Evan Bouchard two assists
- Leon Draisaitl one assist
- Zach Hyman one goal
- Mason Marchment one goal
- Tyler Seguin one assist
- Chris Tanev one assist