Series in brief: Canada represented in Stanley Cup final

 Auteur: mjohnson
Credit: Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
For the first time since 2021 (the Canadiens), a Canadian team had a chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Indeed, the Edmonton Oilers were just one game away from the final. But they had their work cut out against the ever-dangerous Dallas Stars.

In the end, the job was done and Canada will be represented in the final series.

Connor McDavid’s team eliminated Dallas in six games with a 2-1 victory.

They will now face the Florida Panthers.

The game got off to a good start for the home side.

Chris Tanev put the Oilers on the power play and 97 decided to take matters into his own hands.

What a goal to break the ice!

Alberta’s excellent power play was back at it before the end of the period.

Zach Hyman beat Jake Oettigner in the top slot to double his team’s lead.

The score remained tied until the third period.

Dallas closed the gap thanks to Mason Marchment.

Edmonton, despite only 10 shots on goal, held off the visitors. The two teams favoured for the Association Finals were thus defeated in six games.

As for the Oilers, who looked lifeless at the start of the season, they will be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada in a few days’ time. Florida, however, stands in their way.

The series kicks off in Florida at 8pm on Saturday. Corey Perry will once again play in the ultimate series. Will this time be the charm?

Will the trophy return to Canada for the first time since 1993?

Extended

– What are your predictions?

– The last three times a Western Canadian team reached the final :

  • Edmonton 2024
  • Montreal 2021
  • Vancouver 2011

– The last three times an Eastern Canadian team has reached the final, in addition to Montreal 2021 as Western champion:

  • Ottawa 2007
  • Montreal 1993
  • Montreal 1989

– Not the most offensive game.

– The best comparison.

– Here are the scorers for the game:

  • Connor McDavid one goal and one assist
  • Evan Bouchard two assists
  • Leon Draisaitl one assist
  • Zach Hyman one goal
  • Mason Marchment one goal
  • Tyler Seguin one assist
  • Chris Tanev one assist
