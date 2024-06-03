Corey Perry returns to the finals for the fourth time in five seasons

In 2007, Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup in Anaheim. He spent many seasons under the warm California sun, but never returned to the finals.It took a change of team to get back there.We all remember his three-game losing streak in three consecutive seasons. He lost to Tampa Bay with Dallas in 2020. He lost again to Tampa Bay, this time with Montreal, in 2021. Then, in 2022, he lost WITH Tampa Bay to Colorado.

Reminiscent of the Marian Hossa situation from 2008 to 2010… but without ever winning.

Then, after a first-round loss last year to the Lightning, he signed with Chicago, and circumstances eventually led him to finish his season with a sixth different team in his career: the Oilers.

There was talk that this might be the end for Perry between now and the end of June, but at least it’s going to happen on his way to the Stanley Cup Final. After all, as you know, the Oilers qualified last night.

And just like that, another $50,000 bonus is added to his bank account. It was part of his contract if the Oilers made it to the finals and he played at least half of his team’s playoff games.

With the #LetsGoOilers moving on to the #StanleyCup final, forward Corey Perry earns himself another $50,000 performance bonus. This raises Edmonton’s bonus overage penalty for the 2024-25 season to $3,550,000.https://t.co/pYkuIJhwgd – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 3, 2024

Corey Perry is set to become the first player in NHL history to appear in a Stanley Cup Final for five different franchises. pic.twitter.com/uDPmsfu7BU – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 3, 2024

What this means is that, of the six teams he played for, Perry made it to the finals with five of them: Ducks, Stars, Canadiens, Lightning and Oilers.Paying for the finals with five different clubs is an NHL record.

Of the lot, he will have participated in two of the most bizarre Finals in history. In 2020, he was on the bubble in Edmonton, and in 2021, the Bell Centre wasn’t filled to capacity.

Will he add a second ring to his collection after what can only be described as an eventful year? We’ll have to wait and see. But Perry knows that facing Florida teams is no easy task.

Whether Perry will play every game against the Panthers is questionable, but his experience will be worth its weight in gold to guys like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who don’t have his playoff credentials.

After all, the last time the Oilers made it to the Cup Final, Corey Perry was a year away from winning it with the Ducks… and McJesus was only nine years old.

Oil country has been waiting 18 years for this one folks 🫢 What do you remember from the year 2006? pic.twitter.com/lSFe6mEpya – BarDown (@BarDown) June 3, 2024

In bursts

– A podcast you’ll have to listen to with colleague Pablo Herrera-Vergara and Renaud Bourbonnais.

New project with my good friend Pablo from @3DownNation. Weekly podcast on the activities of the Alouettes. We’re both lucky enough to be close to the team on a daily basis. We need to talk. The 1st episode will be recorded after the 1st game of the season on Thursday! https://t.co/6eHPlBQ6o9 pic.twitter.com/HzPdH6KmlK – Renaud Bourbonnais (@RenBourbonRDS) June 2, 2024

– “Pipkin has already asked me to ask better questions. Here’s one: is your dismal career over?”

Pipkin once told me to ask better questions. Here’s one: is your lamentable career over? https://t.co/t2q1QOrTfh – Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) June 2, 2024

– The 2024 draft is taking shape.

With the #StanleyCup final set between the Edmonton #Oilers and the Florida #Panthers, picks 1 to 30 in the NHL draft scheduled for later this month are now locked in. No. 29 – Dallas #TexasHockey

No. 30 – New York #NYRhttps://t.co/950OhwVqcp pic.twitter.com/PjEgnC8KHy – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 3, 2024

– The first four picks of the 2014 auction will be in the finals.

Just an insane stat: all four of the top four picks from the 2014 NHL Draft will play in the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/SEaWUYnyr4 – Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) June 3, 2024

