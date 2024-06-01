Draft: Jarome Iginla stays away when the subject concerns his son

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the upcoming NHL amateur draft.
Aside from Macklin Celebrini’s selection at #1, the rest of the rankings vary widely among experts.
We recently learned that the Chicago Blackhawks’ pick (2nd) is becoming increasingly solid, with many experts seeing the franchise selecting defenseman Artyom Levshunov.
That’s why experts like Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic rank him outside the top-12, at 13th and 15th respectively.
In my opinion, it would be very surprising to see Jarome Iginla’s son slip so low, especially considering that his father works as an advisor to the general manager of the Calgary Flames.
Jarome Iginla very cautious about his son: https://t.co/QkIW0ZIVKi
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 1, 2024
“They must be comfortable talking about it honestly. It’s not pleasant to hear about your son, one way or another. When it’s Zoom discussions, I leave the conversation, and if it’s in person, I just leave the room. I know that as a father you only say positive things.” – Jarome Iginla
The city of Calgary seems to want to see the young forward selected by Calgary, and this warms Jarome’s heart.
That’swhat he told The Athletic.
Also in this interview with The Athletic, Jarome mentioned that although his son can play on the wing, he would be more comfortable playing center since it’s his natural position.
With quality playing time, Tij proved this season that he’s much more than just a feisty forward. He amassed 84 points, including 47 goals, in 64 games.
Talented players like him, with such an effective shot and a desire to give 100% every time they play, don’t come along very often.
Let’s just say that if the Habs decide to set their sights on Tij Iginla, I’d be very happy, because he’d fit in well with the team’s culture, which is based, among other things, on merit and hard work.
Breaking news
– An excellent article by Marc Dumont on Pierre Houde.
It’s difficult to completely grasp Pierre Houde’s impact. His greatness goes beyond calling hockey games.
In many ways, Houde is the best ambassador for the French language that we have.
My tribute to one of the hockey greats of our timehttps://t.co/fZ9ZC7UUbO
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 1, 2024
– Congratulations to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid get their hands on a 15th Champions League title!https://t.co/VpU7h7SMv8 pic.twitter.com/29N9eIFSx8
– RDS (@RDSca) June 1, 2024
– Great performance from McIlroy.
An excellent 3rd round from Rory McIlroy gives him hope at the Canadian Openhttps://t.co/FHmHT5ZylH
– RDS (@RDSca) June 1, 2024
– Well played.
Assists on both of Canada’s goals!https://t.co/kl39msJXu1
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 1, 2024