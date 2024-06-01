Skip to content
29 points for McDavid: a rate of production that 15 teams, including the Habs, have never achieved.

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
As everyone knows, Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world, and therefore the face of the entire National Hockey League.

McDavid is probably one of the best, if not the best, player hockey fans will ever see.

However, what would really help McDavid stand out all the more and truly display his status as the best player of his era is to win at least one Stanley Cup.

One of the greatest players of all time has to win a Stanley Cup in his career, right?

Well, right now, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers is doing everything in his power to go all the way and achieve that goal.

He’s far from being the Oilers’ problem, with 29 points in 17 games.

By the way, 29 points is absolutely impressive production, especially in the playoffs.

It’s a rate of playoff production that 15 National Hockey League teams have never had from one of their players.

No player on any of these teams has ever scored 28 points or more in a single playoff run.

The Montreal Canadiens, with over 100 years of history, is also on this list.

It’s easy to see that this is a historic production, and not the kind you often see.

It’s even more impressive to think that McDavid was producing at a better rate two years ago, when he had 33 points (10 goals and 23 assists) in 16 playoff games.

The Oilers are truly fortunate to have such a player in their line-up, and one could even say they have two, if not three, if you add Leon Draisaitl (27 points) and Evan Bouchard (25 points).

To give you an idea and a comparison with the Montreal Canadiens, well, in 2021, when the Habs reached the Stanley Cup Final and played 22 games, the team’s top scorer was Nick Suzuki with 16 points.

Cole Caufield scored 12 points in 20 games.

McDavid now has one more point than Suzuki and Caufield combined, after just 17 playoff games.

It’s amazing what McDavid is able to accomplish, and honestly, we can only hope he wins the Stanley Cup.

He deserves it.

