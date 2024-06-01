29 points for McDavid: a rate of production that 15 teams, including the Habs, have never achieved.Auteur: dmiller
He’s far from being the Oilers’ problem, with 29 points in 17 games.
It’s a rate of playoff production that 15 National Hockey League teams have never had from one of their players.
Every team that has never had a 28+ point scorer in a playoff run:
– Anaheim
– Buffalo
– Columbus
– Detroit
– Florida
– Minnesota
– Montreal
– Nashville
– New Jersey
– Ottawa
– Seattle
– St. Louis
– Utah
– Vegas
– Winnipeg
McDavid has 28 points halfway through the 3rd round. pic.twitter.com/uj3Q8P1SEM
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 31, 2024
It’s easy to see that this is a historic production, and not the kind you often see.
It’s even more impressive to think that McDavid was producing at a better rate two years ago, when he had 33 points (10 goals and 23 assists) in 16 playoff games.
To give you an idea and a comparison with the Montreal Canadiens, well, in 2021, when the Habs reached the Stanley Cup Final and played 22 games, the team’s top scorer was Nick Suzuki with 16 points.
It’s amazing what McDavid is able to accomplish, and honestly, we can only hope he wins the Stanley Cup.
