Series highlights: Oilers’ offensive explosion brings series to 2-2

Last night, it was the turn of the Western finals to continue, with Game #4 of the series between the Stars and Oilers.The series continued in Edmonton.

And obviously, you didn’t want to be late to the TV last night, because Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal of the game… in the very first minute of play.

WYATT JOHNSTON KICKS OFF GAME 4 pic.twitter.com/TqDhwDuRrC – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 30, 2024

Then, a few minutes later, Esa Lindell doubled the Stars’ lead with a rather special goal.

He can thank Darnell Nurse who, if not contributing to the Oilers’ success, is capable of scoring in his own net.

Finny story, we’re up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/u8GOWZOEMX – z – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 30, 2024

The Oilers, however, wanted to ensure a reply before the end of the first period, and that’s exactly what they did.

The work of Corey Perry, freshly reinstated in the line-up, allowed Ryan McLeod to score his team’s first goal.

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF GOALS! pic.twitter.com/3LTA62qvxJ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024

EVAN BOUCHARD! TIE GAME IN EDMONTON pic.twitter.com/YwiOICRifk – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024

Then, late in the period, Evan Bouchard brought both teams back to square one with his sixth goal of the current series.Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up the assists.After 20 minutes, the score was 2-2.

And in the second, the Oilers kept their foot on the gas. With the club short-handed, Mattias Janmark got a chance to score… and he didn’t miss.

IT’S A SHORTHANDED GOAL AND THE OILERS HAVE ERASED A 2-0 DEFICIT TO TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7bhLueF15j – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024

The Oilers took the lead for the first time in the game.

And less than a minute later, it was Leon Draisaitl’s turn to make his presence felt.

His 10th goal of the playoffs gave the Oilers a two-goal lead.After 40 minutes, the hosts had a 4-2 lead.In the third period, the Oilers made sure not to let the Stars back into the game.

Mattias Ekholm confirmed his side’s victory with a goal in an empty net.

Mattias Ekholm hits the empty-net from WAY downtown, and that will put Game 4 on ice pic.twitter.com/ozYcjwb7Ah – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024

The Oilers win by a score of 5-2, bringing the series to 2-2.

And they did it to the delight of the fans on hand in Edmonton, who celebrated their team’s victory in style.

HOW YA FEELING OILERS FANS?! pic.twitter.com/byPyXTZy1D – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024

– Unbelievable.

WHAT A SAVE FROM OTTER’S… STICK?!? pic.twitter.com/aL1MrZsgzr – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024

– Ouch. He didn’t return to the game, and Peter DeBoer couldn’t confirm he’d be able to play Game #5.

Tanev hobbles down the tunnel after blocking a shot off his foot pic.twitter.com/dQVQ9sLDFi – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024

– Speaking of series, the Minnesota team won the Walter Cup in the LPHF last night.

– Scorers of the game.

– The Eastern Final continues tonight.