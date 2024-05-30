Series highlights: Oilers’ offensive explosion brings series to 2-2

And obviously, you didn’t want to be late to the TV last night, because Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal of the game… in the very first minute of play.
WYATT JOHNSTON KICKS OFF GAME 4 pic.twitter.com/TqDhwDuRrC
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 30, 2024
Then, a few minutes later, Esa Lindell doubled the Stars’ lead with a rather special goal.
He can thank Darnell Nurse who, if not contributing to the Oilers’ success, is capable of scoring in his own net.
Finny story, we’re up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/u8GOWZOEMX
– z – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 30, 2024
The Oilers, however, wanted to ensure a reply before the end of the first period, and that’s exactly what they did.
The work of Corey Perry, freshly reinstated in the line-up, allowed Ryan McLeod to score his team’s first goal.
CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF GOALS! pic.twitter.com/3LTA62qvxJ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024
EVAN BOUCHARD! TIE GAME IN EDMONTON pic.twitter.com/YwiOICRifk
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024
And in the second, the Oilers kept their foot on the gas. With the club short-handed, Mattias Janmark got a chance to score… and he didn’t miss.
IT’S A SHORTHANDED GOAL AND THE OILERS HAVE ERASED A 2-0 DEFICIT TO TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7bhLueF15j
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024
And less than a minute later, it was Leon Draisaitl’s turn to make his presence felt.
TWO GOALS IN 51 SECONDS FOR THE EDMONTON OILERS
ROGERS PLACE IS ROCKIN’! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_On_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/cNiJrJyS1z
– NHL (@NHL) May 30, 2024
Mattias Ekholm confirmed his side’s victory with a goal in an empty net.
Mattias Ekholm hits the empty-net from WAY downtown, and that will put Game 4 on ice pic.twitter.com/ozYcjwb7Ah
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024
And they did it to the delight of the fans on hand in Edmonton, who celebrated their team’s victory in style.
HOW YA FEELING OILERS FANS?! pic.twitter.com/byPyXTZy1D
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024
Extension
– Unbelievable.
WHAT A SAVE FROM OTTER’S… STICK?!? pic.twitter.com/aL1MrZsgzr
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024
– Ouch. He didn’t return to the game, and Peter DeBoer couldn’t confirm he’d be able to play Game #5.
Tanev hobbles down the tunnel after blocking a shot off his foot pic.twitter.com/dQVQ9sLDFi
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024
– Speaking of series, the Minnesota team won the Walter Cup in the LPHF last night.
THE FIRST EVER WALTER CUP CHAMPIONS @PWHL_Minnesota HAVE MADE HISTORY!#PWHL pic.twitter.com/tmS6WfPNhc
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 30, 2024
– Scorers of the game.
– The Eastern Final continues tonight.
- Panthers vs Rangers (8pm). The series is tied 2-2.