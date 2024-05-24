Series highlights: Connor McDavid scores winning goal in second overtime

Series highlights: Connor McDavid scores winning goal in second overtimeAuteur: ataylor
Leon gets the party started for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/f0hfG5HLh9
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2024
Then, a few minutes later, Zach Hyman doubled his team’s lead with a goal in his office.
THERE GOES SHAQ HYMAN!! 2-0 OILERS! pic.twitter.com/TB1lHWkDgS
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2024
The Stars answered back two minutes later, however, when Tyler Seguin scored his team’s first goal.
Brett Kulak didn’t get an assist on the sequence, but he would have deserved one. The former Habs player didn’t look very good on the sequence.
Tyler Seguin gets the @DallasStars on the board! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_on_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO⁰: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/RGrYrJ4gfT
– NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2024
In the third, the Stars tried to get back into the game… and in the final minutes of the period, they succeeded.
TYLER SEGUIN HAS TIED THE GAME WITH 3 MINUTES LEFT
2 GOAL GAME FOR SEGUIN pic.twitter.com/lU4qbvGzLd
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024
OTTER WITH A HUGE STOP TO KEEP THE GAME EVEN pic.twitter.com/Rc5TIce8W7
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2024
The Oilers then got their opportunities… and Jake Oettinger had to make a most spectacular save.
WOW!
Jake Oettinger and Chris Tanev work together to make a massive stop in OT! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_on_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO⁰: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/BAhGBHuWtE
– NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2024
CONNOR MCDAVID WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME
THE OILERS TAKE GAME 1 OF THE WCF pic.twitter.com/K1GbudBRb6
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024
Extended
– He’s unstoppable.
Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the @EdmontonOilers and pushed his postseason-opening point streak to 13 games. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/NbxCMEtHGf pic.twitter.com/AowTdkYUHy
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 24, 2024
– Dallas Cowboys NFL defensive back Trevon Diggs was at the game last night.
Look who we have here! @TrevonDiggs of the @dallascowboys is taking in the action tonight! #StanleyCup
: @NHL_on_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/6dAY961Qnd
– NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2024
– Scorers of the night.
– The Eastern Final continues tonight:
- Panthers vs Rangers (8pm). Florida leads the series 1-0.