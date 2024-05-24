Series highlights: Connor McDavid scores winning goal in second overtime

Leon gets the party started for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/f0hfG5HLh9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2024

After the Eastern Final, it was time for the Western Final to get underway last night in Dallas, as the Stars hosted the Oilers.It was, of course, the first game of the series.After an uneventful first period, there was a lot more action in the second. In the opening seconds, Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring to give the Oilers the lead.

Then, a few minutes later, Zach Hyman doubled his team’s lead with a goal in his office.

He had to work hard for that one.

The Stars answered back two minutes later, however, when Tyler Seguin scored his team’s first goal.

Brett Kulak didn’t get an assist on the sequence, but he would have deserved one. The former Habs player didn’t look very good on the sequence.

In the third, the Stars tried to get back into the game… and in the final minutes of the period, they succeeded.

TYLER SEGUIN HAS TIED THE GAME WITH 3 MINUTES LEFT 2 GOAL GAME FOR SEGUIN pic.twitter.com/lU4qbvGzLd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

OTTER WITH A HUGE STOP TO KEEP THE GAME EVEN pic.twitter.com/Rc5TIce8W7 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 24, 2024

Seguin managed to completely forget himself to score his second of the game.Dylan Holloway almost gave the Oilers back the lead seconds later, but Jake Oettinger made a sublime save.It forced overtime between the two clubs.In overtime, the Stars were unable to capitalize on a four-minute penalty awarded to Connor McDavid in the opening seconds of the period.

The Oilers then got their opportunities… and Jake Oettinger had to make a most spectacular save.

CONNOR MCDAVID WINS IT IN DOUBLE OVERTIME THE OILERS TAKE GAME 1 OF THE WCF pic.twitter.com/K1GbudBRb6 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2024

Extended

Chris Tanev also deserves credit for the sequence.We finally needed a second overtime period, and this time McDavid made sure to end the debate.He wasted no time in this second period of overtime.The Oilers win 3-2 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Game #2 takes place tomorrow night in Dallas.

– He’s unstoppable.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring for the @EdmontonOilers and pushed his postseason-opening point streak to 13 games. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/NbxCMEtHGf pic.twitter.com/AowTdkYUHy – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 24, 2024

– Dallas Cowboys NFL defensive back Trevon Diggs was at the game last night.

– Scorers of the night.

– The Eastern Final continues tonight: