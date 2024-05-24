Skip to content
Series highlights: Connor McDavid scores winning goal in second overtime

Credit: Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
After the Eastern Final, it was time for the Western Final to get underway last night in Dallas, as the Stars hosted the Oilers.

It was, of course, the first game of the series.

After an uneventful first period, there was a lot more action in the second. In the opening seconds, Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring to give the Oilers the lead.

Then, a few minutes later, Zach Hyman doubled his team’s lead with a goal in his office.

He had to work hard for that one.

The Stars answered back two minutes later, however, when Tyler Seguin scored his team’s first goal.

Brett Kulak didn’t get an assist on the sequence, but he would have deserved one. The former Habs player didn’t look very good on the sequence.

In the third, the Stars tried to get back into the game… and in the final minutes of the period, they succeeded.

Seguin managed to completely forget himself to score his second of the game.

Dylan Holloway almost gave the Oilers back the lead seconds later, but Jake Oettinger made a sublime save.

It forced overtime between the two clubs.

In overtime, the Stars were unable to capitalize ona four-minute penalty awarded to Connor McDavid in the opening seconds of the period.

The Oilers then got their opportunities… and Jake Oettinger had to make a most spectacular save.

Chris Tanev also deserves credit for the sequence.

We finally needed a second overtime period, and this time McDavid made sure to end the debate.

He wasted no time in this second period of overtime.

The Oilers win 3-2 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game #2 takes place tomorrow night in Dallas.

Extended

– He’s unstoppable.

– Dallas Cowboys NFL defensive back Trevon Diggs was at the game last night.

– Scorers of the night.

(Credit: Screenshot/NHL.com)

– The Eastern Final continues tonight:

  • Panthers vs Rangers (8pm). Florida leads the series 1-0.
