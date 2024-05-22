Cole Eiserman: a defensive nullity, according to an NHL scout

There are currently hundreds of analyses on the various top prospects for the 2024 National Hockey League draft, which takes place this summer on June 28 and 29.

Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the first round on June 28, when the Montreal Canadiens will be talking about the fifth spot.

These different analyses of the various prospects available around the Habs’ pick give us an idea of each of them.

Right now, the players at the top of the list are obviously Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom and Tij Iginla.

I’d say that with these three names, I’ve probably named the favorite prospect of 90% of Habs fans.

That leaves a further 10% who have a more obscure favorite, either a defenseman, the electrifying forward Berkly Catton, or the enigmatic Cole Eiserman.The latter is one of the most polarizing names in recent times, and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Indeed, the young American’s one-dimensional maverick streak has been the subject of a lot of harsh analysis, including a recent one in which he was described as a defensive dud.

Which player should the Habs draft next June? Here’s what many scouts think https://t.co/W1RUClxoZ3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2024

Indeed, that’s what Anthony Martineau’s excellent recent article for TVA Sports says, featuring various comments from coaches and scouts on the various prospects in the 2024 NHL draft.

In the case of Eiserman, an NHL scout is quite clear when he explains that the youngster has a lot to learn, despite the fact that he’s a natural scorer with a blistering shot.

This same scout goes on to describe Eiserman’s defensive game as a nullity, given that he cheats a lot.

“He cheats a lot, because he wants to run away with the puck. Physically, he’s not a coward, but he doesn’t get involved more than he has to.” – NHL scout interviewed by Anthony Martineau

In short, this same scout says that if a team isn’t afraid to deal with Eiserman’s shortcomings, he’ll be a solid NHL player all in all.

However, if he doesn’t want to be just a third-line, power-play forward, he’ll have to find a way to be less individualistic and more of a team player.

Finally, this same scout also mentioned that Eiserman will have to find a way to score enough NHL goals to make up for his shortcomings.

The scout used Cole Caufield as an example, explaining that if he were to remain a 20-goal scorer, it wouldn’t be enough to make up for what he can’t give, which is absolutely true.

Caufield is a scorer, and he’ll have to find a way to score more goals for the Montreal Canadiens.

En Rafale

– Rick Tocchet wins the Jack Adams, awarded to the best head coach of the regular season, a few days after the Vancouver Canucks were eliminated.

Congrats Coach! #Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet has been named this year’s winner of the Jack Adams Award, becoming the third Canucks coach to do so. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/ls9LNNnk72 – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 22, 2024

– Here’s the full poll.

#Canucks coach Rick Tocchet wins the Jack Adams Award in a landslide victory. pic.twitter.com/I0h1KktUsE – Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 22, 2024

– Good news for the Rangers.

Filip Chytil back for start of Eastern Final between Rangers and Panthershttps://t.co/9knP4mH3PA – RDS (@RDSca) May 22, 2024

– Indeed.

The CFM has a lot to live up tohttps://t.co/MoploMg4SV – RDS (@RDSca) May 22, 2024

– Here’s the Montreal CF starting lineup.

– Change behind the bench for the Flames.