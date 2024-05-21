: a recruiter compares him to Eric Lindros

The closer we get to the draft, the more analysis and commentary there is about the top prospects available in 2024.

Obviously, the main focus is on the names (mostly forwards) that could be selected by the Montreal Canadiens at the 5ᵉ level.

The names that come up most often are Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom, Tij Iginla and Berkly Catton.In short, a number of interesting options are likely to present themselves to the Habs when they take to the sphere stage in Las Vegas.

Personally, though, one of those options really stands out, and that’s Cayden Lindstrom.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound center has been my favorite Montreal Canadiens prospect for several months now.If Ivan Demidov is already selected by one of the teams in the top-4, Cayden Lindstrom (if available) is clearly my option for the Habs.Of course, nothing is guaranteed, as Lindstrom could very well be selected in the top-4 as well.

If you’re a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, the analyses done on him are salivating, but they’re also frightening, because it’s clear that they excite the top-4 teams.

When, among other things, a player is compared to Eric Lindros, it’s hard not to be interested.

Lindstrom comparable to Lindros, Central Scouting tells ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast https://t.co/wfkyvfJItb – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 21, 2024

In a recent article published on the NHL’s official website, a scout by the name of John Williams compares Cayden Lindstrom to the great Eric Lindros.

Williams explains that Lindstrom really ticks all the boxes a team is looking for in a young prospect.He can set up great plays, he can easily score goals thanks to his excellent shooting, he has an incredible skating stroke for his size, and on top of that, he has a mean streak that often pushes him to get involved and impose himself physically.

He hasn’t racked up 66 penalty minutes in 32 games for nothing.

“He’s a big, strong player who can do anything on the ice.” – John Williams

Lindstrom is a truly all-round player who has also fine-tuned his defensive game this season.When you compare him to Lindros, you can really see the similarities.

Lindros was also 6’4″ and an excellent center and power forward, especially with the Quebec Nordiques and Philadelphia Flyers.

Lindros amassed 47 goals and 115 points in his best NHL season, a peak that Lindstrom, whose potential seems virtually limitless, could clearly be aiming for.LINDros and LINDstrom are even more alike.

In short, if Lindstrom is available at the 5ᵉ spot, and the rumors are that the Tricolore absolutely wants him, the Habs must jump at the chance.

It’s not every day you get to add such a talented and speedy 6-foot-4 center to your team.

2020: Kaiden Guhle 6’2″

2021 : Logan Mailloux 6’3″

2022: Juraj Slafkovský 6’3″

2023: David Reinbacher 6’3″

2024: Cayden Lindstrom 6′4″#GoHabsGo – Alex (@AbsCoverage) May 21, 2024

The Habs have been drafting big in the first round for several years now, and that could continue with Lindstrom.

