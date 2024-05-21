: a recruiter compares him to Eric Lindros

: a recruiter compares him to Eric LindrosAuteur: jwilliams
Obviously, the main focus is on the names (mostly forwards) that could be selected by the Montreal Canadiens at the 5ᵉ level.
Personally, though, one of those options really stands out, and that’s Cayden Lindstrom.
If you’re a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, the analyses done on him are salivating, but they’re also frightening, because it’s clear that they excite the top-4 teams.
When, among other things, a player is compared to Eric Lindros, it’s hard not to be interested.
Lindstrom comparable to Lindros, Central Scouting tells ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcasthttps://t.co/wfkyvfJItb
– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) May 21, 2024
In a recent article published on the NHL’s official website, a scout by the name of John Williams compares Cayden Lindstrom to the great Eric Lindros.
He hasn’t racked up 66 penalty minutes in 32 games for nothing.
“He’s a big, strong player who can do anything on the ice.” – John Williams
Lindros was also 6’4″ and an excellent center and power forward, especially with
the Quebec Nordiques and Philadelphia Flyers.
In short, if Lindstrom is available at the 5ᵉ spot, and the rumors are that the Tricolore absolutely wants him, the Habs must jump at the chance.
It’s not every day you get to add such a talented and speedy 6-foot-4 center to your team.
2020: Kaiden Guhle 6’2″
2021 : Logan Mailloux 6’3″
2022: Juraj Slafkovský 6’3″
2023: David Reinbacher 6’3″
2024: Cayden Lindstrom 6′4″#GoHabsGo
– Alex (@AbsCoverage) May 21, 2024
