“Evander Kane wants a suspension because he can’t afford the $5,000 fine”

For better or worse, Evander Kane has always been the talk of the town. The player is no stranger to controversy, let’s put it that way.

This isn’t the first time I’ve started something like this in the last few days, because it’s always true in his case. It was true when we talked about his departure from golf… and it’s true again this morning.

evander kane gets his stick up on tyler myers, which is honestly impressive to do, drawing blood. four minute power play for the canucks. pic.twitter.com/Y671UAfIKc – zach (@zjlaing) May 15, 2024

After all, yesterday, his hit on Tyler Myers attracted as much attention as his ability to change a hockey game with his first-rate hockey skills.

The question on the table: will he be suspended? If Carson Soucy had a game…

Because Evander Kane isbig-nameand the playoffs are in full swing, one wonders how the NHL will handle his potential suspension.And former Canucks goalie Eddie Lack has his own thoughts on the matter.

The Swede, who is now a real estate agent in Arizona, said on X that Kane will be praying for a one-game suspension since he can’t afford a $5,000 fine.

Evander Kane begging for a 1 game suspension since he can’t afford the 5K fine. – Eddie Lack (@eddielack) May 15, 2024

If you’re looking for a little entertainment, Eddie Lack took the time to respond to quite a few people who wrote back to mention that he was just jealous of the fact that Kane is still playing. Attacking him on his money problems didn’t go down well with some.

Lack says he’s just a nobody with a bad glove (that wasn’t his strength as a goalie in the NHL, after all) and that nothing can get him off the hook after all he’s been through.

I know Oilers fans, I’m a nobody with a weak glove hand. There’s nothing u say that will upset me. Have a laugh you’re up 1-0, for now…. – Eddie Lack (@eddielack) May 15, 2024

It’s not his only line in the genre.

The Oilers knew what they were getting into when they signed Kane. Let’s just say that right now, it’s the ugly side that’s coming out. Are the Oilers’ leaders strong enough to get over social networking stories like this? I think they are.

