Canadiens

Beckett Sennecke: his mother would love to see him with the Canadiens

Beckett Sennecke: his mother would love to see him with the Canadiens
Beckett Sennecke is clearly a name to keep an eye on for the Habs. After all, while he may not be that high on the Habs’ roster, he’s still a target.

More and more, people see him in the top-10 of the next draft. And if a club other than the Habs wants a forward instead of a defenseman, he could become a pretty interesting target based on the fact that he’s a riser – a guy who moves up the rankings quickly.

I see him going out around 10th, but I don’t work for an NHL club, so I’m not the one who decides.

All this to say that Sennecke is still a great project for the club that will draft him. There are rumours with many teams… including the Montreal Canadiens.

And his mother knows all about it.

In an interview with journalist Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports), his mother Candice revealed that she’s aware of the rumours that her son is headed for Montreal in the draft.

And as a Canadian, she wouldn’t mind seeing her son stay in Canada.

That said, even if the mother knows, her son doesn’t, and stays away from rumors. At least, that’s what his mother tells Anthony Martineau.

Candice, who is well known in English Canada, wants to show her son that you have to protect yourself when you become a star. She knows what she’s talking about, and luckily for her, her son isn’t Mr. Social Networks himself either.

If he’s drafted in Montreal or a similar market, that will help him.

Interestingly, at age 15, Sennecke asked his mother if he was adopted because he was so much smaller than the others. He eventually grew to 6’3, which is perfect for a hockey player.

With 22 points in 16 playoff games, he’s winning points right now. Will this convince a club high up in the draft to take a chance on him?

To be seen next month.

