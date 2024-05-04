Different year, same result: Leafs eliminated in 7 by Bruins

WILLIAM NYLANDER BREAKS THE STALEMATE IN GAME 7!
Different year, same result: Leafs eliminated in 7 by BruinsAuteur: ataylor
On the one hand, Toronto wanted to finally beat Boston in the playoffs, and on the other, the Bruins didn’t want to become the first team in history to lose two series that they led 3-1 at one point.
This big game was finally won by the home side thanks to David Pastrnak’s overtime goal. Final score: 2-1.
Toronto could count on Auston Matthews’ return to action.
Joseph Woll, on the other hand, was not in uniform. The goalkeeper was injured after the opponents’ goal at 0.1 seconds in the last game.
ACTION IN BOSTON
William Nylander opens the scoring in the 3rd period, but Hampus Lindholm strikes back less than two minutes later
Overtime
– Boom.
Edmundson with a big hit on Pastrnak
– The former captain, there to cheer on his team.
The roof just came off TD Garden when Patrice Bergeron was introduced as honorary banner captain.
– The tide had turned by then.
