Different year, same result: Leafs eliminated in 7 by Bruins

Tonight, a big duel was on the cards: Maple Leafs versus Bruins.

The winner would advance to the second round and the loser would play golf.

On the one hand, Toronto wanted to finally beat Boston in the playoffs, and on the other, the Bruins didn’t want to become the first team in history to lose two series that they led 3-1 at one point.

This big game was finally won by the home side thanks to David Pastrnak’s overtime goal. Final score: 2-1.

He responded well to his coach, in any case.

Toronto could count on Auston Matthews’ return to action.

The 34 had missed the last two games of the series.

Joseph Woll, on the other hand, was not in uniform. The goalkeeper was injured after the opponents’ goal at 0.1 seconds in the last game.

No goals were scored in the first two periods. In the third period, the visitors broke the ice with a goal, but 81 seconds later, Boston struck back.

In the end, overtime lasted only a few minutes.

Boston will cross swords with the Panthers in the second round. The Leafs are on vacation. Surprise!

Overtime

– Boom.

– The former captain, there to cheer on his team.

– The tide had turned by then.

