Auston Matthews back in training this morning

Bobby McMann (lower body) skating with Maple Leafs main group for first time since injury.
– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024
Auston Matthews back in training this morningAuteur: jdavis
And then this morning, Matthews jumped on the ice for the Leafs. His presence tonight is not (yet?) confirmed, but it’s already a good sign.
Auston Matthews is on the ice before Leafs morning skate in Boston.
(: @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/T0pKkLTblt
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 4, 2024
He’s been injured since the start of the series, but obviously has a chance to be in action tonight.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on Matthews and McMann over the next few minutes, but clearly, they’d be two huge additions to a Toronto lineup that’s on a roll right now.
Extension
It’s worth noting that Matthews, who was rumoured to be dealing with a possible knee injury, looked pretty fluid on the ice this morning.
Auston Matthews, Game 7 morning… pic.twitter.com/FMvjX20Hr5
– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024