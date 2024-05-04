Auston Matthews back in training this morning

This morning, the Maple Leafs and Bruins each hold a morning session in preparation for Game #7 of their series, which takes place tonight in Boston.The Bruins led the series 3-1, but the Leafs forced a seventh game.Toronto was keeping a close eye on Auston Matthews, who has been out since the third period of Game 4.He did not play in games #5 and #6.

And then this morning, Matthews jumped on the ice for the Leafs. His presence tonight is not (yet?) confirmed, but it’s already a good sign.

Auston Matthews is on the ice before Leafs morning skate in Boston. ( : @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/T0pKkLTblt – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 4, 2024

And as good news never comes alone, another player sidelined in Toronto skated with the group this morning: Bobby McMann.

He’s been injured since the start of the series, but obviously has a chance to be in action tonight.

Bobby McMann (lower body) skating with Maple Leafs main group for first time since injury. – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Matthews and McMann over the next few minutes, but clearly, they’d be two huge additions to a Toronto lineup that’s on a roll right now.

Extension

Sheldon Keefe may want to be cautious and save the surprise for tonight, but at least the mere sight of Matthews and McMann on the ice this morning is a good sign.

It’s worth noting that Matthews, who was rumoured to be dealing with a possible knee injury, looked pretty fluid on the ice this morning.

Auston Matthews, Game 7 morning… pic.twitter.com/FMvjX20Hr5 – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024

He may still be injured, but he looks like a guy who should be able to play tonight.