ICYMI: My latest on Amazon entering the Canadian broadcast game next season, some NHLers revealed as part of the Amazon docu-series, NHL Awards format, and more on #GoHabsGo #LetsGoFlyers #Flames #LetsGoBuffalo #mnwild #LetsGoPens #SJSharks #Yotes & more https://t.co/lWrcW4BdiS
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 25, 2024
“It’s no secret that the Habs want to add a scorer.”Auteur: jdavis
We suspect that the plan has always been to recreate the Alexander Romanov for Kirby Dach trade (it was done in two trades… but we understand each other), but for the past two years, it hasn’t happened.
But to join Dach, the top line and the club’s other forwards with top-6 potential, it would have to happen soon. Especially since, if nothing happens, the club’s blue-line
mass will be packed at camp.
Of course, that’s easier said than done. After all, if I know it’s the Habs’ plan and you know it, you can bet a rusty old $2 that the other teams know it.
But the fact remains that “to go out and find a talented forward” remains a somewhat vague objective. After all, there are plenty of talented forwards in the league.
But according to David Pagnotta, it’s a scorer the Habs want.
After all, it’s debatable whether the Habs should bring back a Sean Monahan (I’m not against it… at the right price), but the fact remains that the Habs need to pick up some youngsters to fit in with the rebuild.
And Monahan isn’t exactly a scorer.
In bursts
– Really?
??????????????? pic.twitter.com/EFJheda0fB
– Tony X (@soIoucity) April 25, 2024
– She’s too strong.
After yesterday’s game, Marie-Philip Poulin leads the LPHF scorers, but has played 2 fewer games. What a season for Spooner with 15 goals. Jenner is having an exceptional 2nd half of the season too. Players in top 4 are 30+ pic.twitter.com/e7s83w4NRG
– Christine Roger (@ChristineRoger) April 25, 2024
– Most popular? May I introduce Martin St-Louis?
Kori Cheverie has won the hearts of fans by speaking French. Read @PatLaprade‘s column.https://t.co/wzL7hkuJHz
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 25, 2024
– Patrick Kane thanks the Red Wings.
Thank you Red Wings, my teammates, coaches and all the fans of Hockey Town for welcoming me and my family with open arms this season. This past year gave us memories we’ll never forget. The work doesn’t stop. #LGRW
– Patrick Kane (@88PKane) April 24, 2024
– Will William Nylander play in game #4?
New, for @TheAthletic: Maple Leafs expected to return closer to full strength after two-day break in series – including William Nylander. https://t.co/0ZxiSKjU5ohttps://t.co/0ZxiSKjU5o
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 25, 2024