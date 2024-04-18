Top-3: One last win in Arizona to overtake the Habs in the standings

The second-last day of the regular season saw Nikita Kucherov hit the 100-assist mark and the @DallasStars lock up the top seed in the Western Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5AoUnAvfbG pic.twitter.com/ix25L4eaNA
The NHL season draws to a close…
Last night, four games were played across the league. The Coyotes game was the most closely watched, because it had an impact on the Habs’ lottery standings.
Let’s see how it went:
The fans there aren’t happy to see the team move… And they let it be known:
“SALT LAKE SUCKS” Chants have ERUPTED in Mullet Arena pic.twitter.com/4gFwwDfLnV
Connor McDavid was cleared from the scoresheet…
A final goodbye to the Arizona Coyotes pic.twitter.com/uKjtUoitLE
It’s a bummer for the Coyotes…
But yesterday’s win was just as important for the Habs.
By winning their game, the Coyotes secured 6th place in the standings with a view to the lottery… Which also means the Habs are assured of 5th place.
2: 100 assists for Kucherov… 69 goals for Matthews
Because on the Leafs’ side, Auston Matthews had the opportunity to score his 70th goal of the season…
Matthews was unable to accomplish the feat… Unlike Kucherov.
The Russian made a deft pass on Brayden Point’s beautiful goal to reach the prestigious mark :
Presenting assist No. 100 for Nikita Kucherov!
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l pic.twitter.com/l38KDoaVrg
Kucherov becomes only the 5th player in history to make 100 assists in a single season… And McDavid did it this year, too.
It just goes to show how exciting today’s hockey is to watch.
Fans in Tampa were loud after Kuch’ s 100th assist:
LOUD “MVP” chants for Kuch after his 100th assist pic.twitter.com/eaR9fgaPbN
Matthews came up short of the 70-goal plateau …
Sheldon Keefe took the time to talk to him following the Leafs’ 6-4 loss:
What’s Keefe saying to Matthews? pic.twitter.com/4c9vzQUJ1t
Patrick Roy’s team was able to qualify for the playoffs, while Pittsburgh’s wasn’t. But it was still a good game.
I can’t wait to see what kind of season he has in store for us at 37…
What we’ll remember most of all is the beautiful moment the Islanders players gave Jeff Carter after the game.
The Penguins veteran was playing his last career game… And the Isles players came to greet him one by one after the game.
All the respect for big Jeff Carter in what could be his final NHL game pic.twitter.com/HIRaZYsgPC
What’s really cool about all this is that Carter even scored in the game.
He was asked after the game what it was like to score in his last career game, assisted by none other than Sidney Crosby…
And Carter said it was “f*cking perfect”.
Talked with Jeff Carter after the game to congratulate him on his career and his last goal. I commented that scoring your last goal in your last game off a feed from Crosby was pretty cool.
His response: “It was fucking perfect.”
Extension
– 2-1 Stars victory over the Blues.
The Stars get the W in the shootout pic.twitter.com/RyYGBwwCrg
– And they can thank Jake Oettinger :
OTTER WITH THE PADDLIN’ OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/3LoDxaESjL
– 20 goals for Warren Foegele.
Warren Foegele notches goal No. 20 pic.twitter.com/MrDlMRGSfM
– Top scorers of the night :
