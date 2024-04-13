Skip to content
It’s been over two years since the Canadiens beat the Senators
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight, the Canadiens travel to Ottawa for the 80th game of their season. After that, it will play two games against the Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday (the first in Michigan, the second in Montreal), and then its season will be over.

Lane Hutson won’t be playing tonight, but we could see him Monday night andshould see him Tuesday night.

Yesterday lunchtime, our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote about the fact that, as the season draws to a close, the game the Habs should ideally lose is tonight’s. If they win in the second half of the season, the Habs will be in the driver’s seat. If they win in regulation time, it would be a major blow to the club’s draft position.

The good news in the circumstances, that said, is that if the past is any guide to the future, the odds look good that the Tricolore will lose tonight.

The reason? It’s been over two years since the Canadiens last tasted victory over the mighty Senators.

The club has lost its last eight games against its Ottawa rivals, whom it hasn’t beaten since March 19 , 2022.

That said, the Sens won’t have all their ammunition on hand: Josh Norris has been injured since the end of February, and the injured Tim Stützle won’t be in uniform tonight.

So there are a few holes in the lineup.

The Senators are a direct rival to the Habs for the lottery, and while the players on each team don’t want to lose, you’d think fans of each side wouldn’t necessarily be frustrated to see their club defeated tonight.

For the Habs, losing tonight’s game would extend their long losing streak against Ottawa… but winning it would be far more damaging than winning a game or two against the Red Wings in the next few days.

We’ll see if the Tricolore’s losing streak against the Senators continues, but it would almost be a good thing if it did.

At the very least, it would be strategic.

