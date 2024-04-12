Despite his dream season, Jacob Fowler was not named NCAA goalkeeper of the year

Jacob Fowler hasn’t lost a game in more than 2 months (Feb. 5th).
13-0, 1.86 GAA, .932 SV% & 2 shutouts over that span. pic.twitter.com/8iLSszGVFs
The Habs have set their sights on Jacob Fowler…
It’s impressive because he’s a freshman and his numbers are simply outstanding.
- 13-0 record
- 1.86 goals-against average
- .932 save percentage
Seeing him in the top-3 at the age of 19 remains a noteworthy feat, however. We can’t take it away from him.
He beat out Colorado College netminder Kaidan Mbereko and Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler #GoHabsGo #NCAAHockey https://t.co/BLj2tipyBL
However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that, these days, the Habs prospect is a real wall.
He picked up a shutout in the semi-finals of the Frozen Four tournament, helping Boston College book its ticket to tomorrow’s final match.
That’s what’s so interesting about the 19-year-old goalkeeper. He loves the big moments… And he performs when the pressure’s on.
After all, we’re talking about a kid who’s very, very confident, and it shows on the ice (and in his results).
We’ve seen it in Montreal with guys like Cayden Primeau and Charlie Lindgren, after all…
– Fowler may not have won Goalie of the Year, but he’s on the NCAA’s first All-American team for 2023-24. Lane Hutson is also on the team.
CCM/AHCA First-Team All-Americans East
G-Jacob Fowler (BC/MTL)
D-Lane Hutson (BU/MTL)
D-Ryan Ufko (UMass/NSH)
F-Macklin Celebrini (BU/2024)
F-Cutter Gauthier (BC/ANA)
F-Will Smith (BC/SJS)
