Despite his dream season, Jacob Fowler was not named NCAA goalkeeper of the year

The longer this goes on, the more likely it is that the Habs have made an excellent selection with the 69th pick of the last draft.

The Habs have set their sights on Jacob Fowler…

And the goalie is breaking all NCAA records in his very first college season.

It’s impressive because he’s a freshman and his numbers are simply outstanding.

13-0 record

1.86 goals-against average

.932 save percentage

Jacob Fowler hasn’t lost a game in more than 2 months (Feb. 5th). 13-0, 1.86 GAA, .932 SV% & 2 shutouts over that span. pic.twitter.com/8iLSszGVFs – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 12, 2024

Fowler has been unbeatable since February 5: the goalkeeper has won his last 13 games and has stats worth sharing:Oh yes, he also has two shutouts since February 5.He really is on another planet:That said, despite his crazy season and even crazier last two months, Fowler was overlooked for the Mike Richter Trophy, awarded to the NCAA goalie of the year.Goalie Kyle McClellan (25) won the honor.Fowler, who played for a better team than McClellan (but was much younger), was therefore outvoted, despite the fact that no goalkeeper in NCAA history has won more games in his first year on the circuit.

Seeing him in the top-3 at the age of 19 remains a noteworthy feat, however. We can’t take it away from him.

He beat out Colorado College netminder Kaidan Mbereko and Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler #GoHabsGo #NCAAHockey https://t.co/BLj2tipyBL – Costa Rontzocos (@Rontzeeez) April 12, 2024

However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that, these days, the Habs prospect is a real wall.

Once again, last night, Fowler stood up at an important moment.

He picked up a shutout in the semi-finals of the Frozen Four tournament, helping Boston College book its ticket to tomorrow’s final match.

That’s what’s so interesting about the 19-year-old goalkeeper. He loves the big moments… And he performs when the pressure’s on.

He really seems tailor-made for a market like Montreal.

After all, we’re talking about a kid who’s very, very confident, and it shows on the ice (and in his results).

The Habs seem to have a good one on their hands. But on the other side of the coin, the performance of goalkeepers in the NCAA is always something to be wary of.

We’ve seen it in Montreal with guys like Cayden Primeau and Charlie Lindgren, after all…

Gossip

– Fowler may not have won Goalie of the Year, but he’s on the NCAA’s first All-American team for 2023-24. Lane Hutson is also on the team.

CCM/AHCA First-Team All-Americans East

G-Jacob Fowler (BC/MTL)

D-Lane Hutson (BU/MTL)

D-Ryan Ufko (UMass/NSH)

F-Macklin Celebrini (BU/2024)

F-Cutter Gauthier (BC/ANA)

F-Will Smith (BC/SJS) – Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) April 12, 2024

