Coyotes: 14 straight losses after knowing they could potentially move

“We’re a team that’s built on playing like a team.”
The #Winnipeg Jets may have slipped from the top of the #NHL‘s Central, but they’re a far cry from last year’s squad as the playoffs approach. @JLStoller has the story from Winnipeg:https://t.co/FVyY4kS1Iz
– The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 11, 2024
André Tourigny was on Martin Lemay’s show (BPM Sports) and confided that it was on January 24 that members of the organization heard the rumour that they might be moving.
In fact, that was the same day we learned that Salt Lake City had applied to the NHL for expansion… #NotACoincidence
The secret was safe, after all…
Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny took the time to talk to us in Le Retour des sportifs, despite the turmoil surrounding his team and its future.
The interview is available here https://t.co/g5qSaV6EUp#Coyotes #NHL pic.twitter.com/wxOLvo2zPw
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 11, 2024
André Tourigny told Martin Lemay that he should have handled the situation better… And that’s flat to hear, especially because the Coyotes coach had no control over what was going on in the front office.
He’s not the one to blame in all this, after all.
The Coyotes pilot also told the radio host that he’s not worried about his future, even though he could lose his job… But he feels really bad for the players and for the employees who have to live with the discouraging situation.
And André Tourigny, we know what a sincere guy he is.
Maybe that also explains why the Coyotes don’t have any (NHL) defensemen under contract for next season.
It’s all very well to laugh at the Coyotes’ organization over the years, but it’s sad to see what’s going on over there. The coaches and players don’t yet know if they’ll be moving, but it’s easy to think about it for obvious reasons.
It causes distractions… And there’s no player/coach/staff member who should have to go through that in the NHL.
Hey Lane pic.twitter.com/Rt7pKP9yvB
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 11, 2024
– Connor McDavid is not seriously injured.
“Hes not in a wheelchair.
He’s not in a boot. He is still day to day but if last night was a playoff game @cmcdavid97 would have played.” @EdmontonOilers Kris Noblauch with @EdmontonOilers captain update.
– Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) April 11, 2024
