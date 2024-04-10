Top-5: No player in history has more 30-goal seasons than Alex Ovechkin

The @Capitals are back in a playoff spot for the first time since April 3 and the @PredsNHL clinched their spot in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs. These are just two #NHLStats from a very busy Tuesday night: https://t.co/djVhaPAOAQ pic.twitter.com/6GBxqQXIra – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2024

1. No player in history has more 30-goal seasons than Alex Ovechkin

2. 66th goal for Auston Matthews

Last night, 26 teams were in action.Big playoff duels were on the cards.Here are the results and highlights:Since the start of the season, Alex Ovechkin has been chasing records (more than ever).Yesterday, he scored his 852nd career goal and 30th of the season.No player in league history has more 30-goal seasons (18) than he does.He just surpassed Mike Gartner in that regard.Washington ended up winning 2-1 against the Red Wings.And if nothing else, the club is in a playoff position.

Speaking of goalscorers, Auston Matthews is one too. And at the end of his career, if he stays healthy, he’ll have the chance to break all the records Ovi has just broken.

Once again, he needs to stay healthy, just as the Caps’ captain did.

Yesterday, in the Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Devils, he found the back of the net again. His 66th goal of the season.

3. Nashville Predators in the playoffs

No active player has more goals in a season than him.Not even Ovechkin (65).The 34 finally finished his game with a goal and an assist.At the start of the season, the Nashville Predators were a long shot.

Yet, with just a few games to go, they’re in the playoffs.

4. Hat trick and 50th goal for Nathan MacKinnon

Yesterday, they secured a point, which allowed them to qualify.Nashville was unable to win the game, however.It was Kyle Connor who gave the Jets victory in overtime.Captain Roman Josi will be making his 10th appearance at the spring tournament.A concession record.The Art Ross race is exciting. Connor McDavid will probably run out of time, but Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon are battling it out.The Russian has 139 points, while the Canadian has 137. Yesterday, Mack scored a hat trick.In doing so, he reached the 50-goal plateau this season for the first time in his career.He already has three hat-tricks this season.

As for Kucherov, he too had a fine night’s work to distance himself from his opponent.

He collected three assists, including this superb assist on Brayden Point’s goal.

5. A night of beautiful goals

There was no shortage of action last night, as several fine goals were scored.First, Gabe Vilardi made headlines with a goal between the legs.In the same match, Tommy Novak scored by falling.

Then, Andrei Svechnikov scored Michigan’s first goal of the season.

Good thing John Tortorella ‘s Flyers were playing the Habs last night…

With 13 games on the schedule yesterday, fans got their money’s worth.

Extension

– 60 assists for the defenseman.

– He’s playing well.

– Hat trick for Steven Stamkos.

– For the 13th year in a row, the Sabres are eliminated from the playoff race.

– MacKinnon and Stamkos lead the charge.

– Three games on the bill tonight.