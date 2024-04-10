Top-5: No player in history has more 30-goal seasons than Alex Ovechkin

The @Capitals are back in a playoff spot for the first time since April 3 and the @PredsNHL clinched their spot in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs.
These are just two #NHLStats from a very busy Tuesday night: https://t.co/djVhaPAOAQ pic.twitter.com/6GBxqQXIra
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2024
The Great Eight buries career goal No. 852 pic.twitter.com/9uD6CsjLQv
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2024
NO PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY HAS MORE 30-GOAL SEASONS THAN THE #GR8 #ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/QcszitKY33
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2024
Speaking of goalscorers, Auston Matthews is one too. And at the end of his career, if he stays healthy, he’ll have the chance to break all the records Ovi has just broken.
Once again, he needs to stay healthy, just as the Caps’ captain did.
Yesterday, in the Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Devils, he found the back of the net again. His 66th goal of the season.
Auston Matthews with his 66th goal of the season is the most goals in an NHL season since Mario Lemieux had 69 in 1995-96 (via @SNstats). pic.twitter.com/2IQpSNce5P
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2024
Yet, with just a few games to go, they’re in the playoffs.
WE’RE IN pic.twitter.com/lhOk4PqGIK
– Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 10, 2024
KYLE CONNOR OT WINNER
The Jets win 4-3 in OT! pic.twitter.com/0TbQD56nLt
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 10, 2024
Nathan MacKinnon completes the hatty! pic.twitter.com/XezvSS2nFi
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2024
Nathan MacKinnon reached the 50-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career thanks to his third hat trick of 2023-24.#NHLStats: https://t.co/djVhaPAOAQ pic.twitter.com/1rOV7jnAgi
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2024
As for Kucherov, he too had a fine night’s work to distance himself from his opponent.
He collected three assists, including this superb assist on Brayden Point’s goal.
NIKITA KUCHEROV
WHAT. A. PASS. pic.twitter.com/fUa98WSKy4
– NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2024
Vilardi goes between the legs in tight pic.twitter.com/276in3dRpx
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2024
TOMMY NOVAK SCORES WHILE FALLING DOWN pic.twitter.com/0L9NwoKKtO
– NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2024
Then, Andrei Svechnikov scored Michigan’s first goal of the season.
Good thing John Tortorella ‘s Flyers were playing the Habs last night…
SVECHNIKOV’S DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/k3uJY7Xvfy
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 10, 2024
With 13 games on the schedule yesterday, fans got their money’s worth.
Extension
– 60 assists for the defenseman.
Noah Dobson reached the 60-assist mark in 2023-24 with his eighth multi-point period of the season – tied with Brock Nelson for the most by an @NYIslanders player in 2023-24.#NHLStats: https://t.co/djVhaPAOAQ pic.twitter.com/tkCs1yvDnf
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2024
– He’s playing well.
Shane Wright has been on since coming back up to the Kraken pic.twitter.com/m7shN1xtHO
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2024
– Hat trick for Steven Stamkos.
Steven Stamkos(@RealStamkos91) collects his 13th career three-goal game!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/tbvPi8mc9V
– NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2024
– For the 13th year in a row, the Sabres are eliminated from the playoff race.
– MacKinnon and Stamkos lead the charge.
– Three games on the bill tonight.