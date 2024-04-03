Training: a day of treatments for David Savard and Alex Newhook

This morning, live from Brossard, the Canadiens held a training session.

The goal? To prepare for tomorrow night’s showdown with the Lightning in Montreal. From what we understand, the tour of the Florida teams will be completed tomorrow.

Alex Newhook and David Savard will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Alex Newhook and David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2024

But there were some absentees at training. Alex Newhook and David Savard skipped their turn.

At this point in the season, it’s normal to see some players needing a little rest to continue playing. A veteran like Savard, who blocks several shots in a game, is a good example.

Keeping David Savard at trade deadline was a very smart decision by #Habs GM Kent Hughes when it comes to the development of Arber Xhekaj. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 3, 2024

On the ice, he does a lot.

It’s worth noting that for several weeks now, it’s no longer Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki who need a day off. The members of the first line are clearly in fine form these days.

Good for the Habs, who want to see their stars finish the season strong.

– Read more.

