Training: a day of treatments for David Savard and Alex Newhook
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This morning, live from Brossard, the Canadiens held a training session.

The goal? To prepare for tomorrow night’s showdown with the Lightning in Montreal. From what we understand, the tour of the Florida teams will be completed tomorrow.

But there were some absentees at training. Alex Newhook and David Savard skipped their turn.

At this point in the season, it’s normal to see some players needing a little rest to continue playing. A veteran like Savard, who blocks several shots in a game, is a good example.

On the ice, he does a lot.

It’s worth noting that for several weeks now, it’s no longer Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki who need a day off. The members of the first line are clearly in fine form these days.

Good for the Habs, who want to see their stars finish the season strong.

