Devils-Rangers: a 10-player free-for-all breaks out at the start of the match

Tonight, the Rangers and Devils met for the first time since Matt Rempe’s check on Jonas Siegenthaler. The Rangers forward had been suspended for four games… and the Devils weren’t exactly happy about it.

So there was quite a bit of tension in the air… and it didn’t take long for it to show on the ice.

Before the game even started, Rempe was in the Rangers’ starting line-up, as was Kurtis MacDermid (a tough guy) for the Devils.

But in the end, it wasn’t just Rempe and MacDermid who threw down the gloves: all 10 skaters on the ice were fighting from the start.

In all, no less than eight guys were sent off early in the game. Only Curtis Lazar and Jimmy Vesey were not ejected, because the referees ruled that they were the ones who got the ball rolling (and therefore not part of the “secondary action”).

