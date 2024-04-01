World Championship: Cole Caufield changed his mind in seconds

Cole Caufield didn’t have the season of his career in 2023-2024. And that’s despite playing better defensively and becoming an excellent passer.

After all, since he’s paid to score goals, let’s hope that in the next few years he’ll be able to find the back of the net more regularly.

I’m with Maxime Truman on this one, for what it’s worth.

#Stanley25 People bullsh*t when they want us to lower our expectations of Caufield and Reinbacher. From the Stanley25 podcast. @MaximeTruman @Jean_JT_Trudel pic.twitter.com/IFlFjet211 – 9millions (@9millions_) March 29, 2024

To prepare for next season, Caufield will have the choice of staying at home or going to the World Championships. Because yes, I assume the Americans will invite him.

But what’s interesting, as reported by Arpon Basu, is the reaction of the main interested party to the possibility of going to represent his country in the coming weeks.

Canadiens weekly notebook is out! A heavy emphasis on David Reinbacher’s arrival, with additional notes on world championships, improvements in the faceoff circle and Slaf’s jokes: https://t.co/Ap7ek537TN – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 1, 2024

In fact, in the last few days, Caufield was asked about the possibility of representing his country at the World Championships.

His first response was this, giving us the impression that it’s not his priority.

I’ll keep that in mind. Let’s finish the season here and see. – Cole Caufield

Afterwards, the player was told by the journalists on hand that, in the eyes of US GM Bill Guerin, a player who wants to play in next year’s Four Nations Tournament or the Olympics would be well advised not to say no to the USA this spring.

And then his answer changed. Even Arpon Basu pointed out how quickly he changed his mind in his paper. I think that’s normal.

It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Maybe it’ll be this year. – Cole Caufield

Unlike the last few weeks, when Caufield often missed training sessions, he seems to be healthy at the moment. I have a feeling that if the Americans call, he won’t necessarily say no.

Remember that last year, he wasn’t healthy and didn’t go to represent his country.

In a row

– It’s the year-end team photo this morning at the Bell Centre.

It’s the #Habs end-of-the-year team photo day so the team will practice at the Bell Centre today at 10:30am ET (closed to the public) – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 1, 2024

– Definitely.

A strong comeback for 50-goal scorers in the NHL https://t.co/k0xpUPk9dx – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 1, 2024

– The playoffs begin in 19 days.

The Stanley Cup playoffs start Saturday, April 20. They should be starting this week!

OK, got that off my chest. Carry on. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 1, 2024

– Will it be accepted?