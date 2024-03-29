Here is Canada’s (premeditated) offensive line-up for the 2026 Olympics

“Pour moi, c’est certain que Nick Suzuki jouera pour le Canada aux Jeux olympiques de 2026!” – Bob Hartley pic.twitter.com/gJAlSutTi7
The next Winter Olympics are only two years away, but we’re already starting to think about what Canada’s line-up will look like for the competition.
It’s a bit premeditated, but I wanted to build my offensive line-up for the Olympic tournament.
- Marchand – Crosby – MacKinnon
- Bedard – McDavid – Marner
- Point – Scheifele – Verhaeghe
- Stamkos – Barzal – Suzuki
- Extras: Johnston, Reinhart
The first trio makes sense to me because there’s a chemistry between the three guys, who come from the same area.
And for the fourth unit… Stamkos has the experience to make the club, Barzal (like Point) is excellent because he’s fast and Suzuki is one of the NHL’s good responsible players on 200 feet of ice.
It’s 50/50 in the eyes of many… But it’s clear in the mind of Bob Hartley, who was on the set of l’Antichambre (RDS):
For me, it’s certain that Nick Suzuki will play for Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games! – Bob Hartley
Injuries, how guys perform between now and the Games, last-minute changes…
Again, this is a premeditated line-up. But if the Olympics started tomorrow, I wouldn’t be afraid of facing the best teams in the world with this line-up.
And… would Suzuki deserve his place in the line-up, if we thought he could help the team with his defensive skills and reliability on the ice (whether at wing or center)?
Top 10 ECHL 2023-24 avg. attendance:
Jacksonville: 8712
Fort Wayne: 8098
Toledo: 7915
Tulsa: 7181
Savannah: 6682
Orlando: 6625
Cincinnati: 6602
Florida: 6298
Utah: 5836
Idaho: 5168
All eyes will be on Jesper Bratt and the @NJDevils when they visit the @BuffaloSabres on @Sportsnet ONE and @NHLNetwork at 7 p.m. ET.
Kevin Gausman felt good throwing a side today but Blue Jays still deciding on Sunday or Monday for him, said manager John Schneider.
Miami Tournament | Sinner crushes Medvedev and advances to final
