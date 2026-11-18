Last night in the NHL, 11 games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

Live from the NHL, it's Tuesday night! 🕺 https://t.co/5Ot0NBSOm2 — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

1. Cutter Gauthier's 4th hat trick in 9 games

Aside from Connor McDavid, the hottest player in the NHL right now is Cutter Gauthier.

It feels like I write this every week, but Gauthier scored a hat trick last night in the Ducks' 8-6 loss to the Blues. It was his fourth hat trick in 9 games…

Ridiculous.

WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!? 🤯 Cutter Gauthier has himself ANOTHER hat trick! https://t.co/l8LnIKR2q2 — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

In addition to his fourth hat trick in November, the American has scored a goal in each of his last 10 games.

The last time he didn't find the back of the net in a hockey game was on October 27.

Once again: ridiculous!

He has as many goals as Leon Draisaitl, but with one fewer game played.

Let's just say he's worth every penny of the $81 million contract he signed several weeks ago.

We're witnessing some truly INSANE goal-scoring seasons so far 🤯🚨: – Gauthier: 21G in 21GP

– Draisaitl: 21G in 23GP

– Kaprizov: 17G in 23GP

– Connor: 17G in 23GP

– Bouchard: 12G in 23GP as a defenseman

– Schaefer: 9 goals in 20 games as a 19-year-old defenseman https://t.co/nhFhQnkuVR — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 18, 2026

2. An Unlikely Comeback by the Stars

At one point, the Stars' odds of winning the game against the Golden Knights were just 1%.

But guess who came away with the win… That's right, the Stars.

With about 7 minutes left in the game, Jack Eichel delivered a brilliant pass to double his team's lead.

EICHEL WITH A NO-LOOK BEAUTY ASSIST 😱🚨 https://t.co/5SqBVUrVRq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 18, 2026

But Dallas wasn't done yet.

With 4.6 seconds left in the game, Mikko Rantanen tied the score.

MIKKO KEEPS THE GAME ALIVE WITH 4.6 SECONDS TO GO!! https://t.co/U22ckBs6Vj — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 18, 2026

Then, in overtime, they secured the victory.

STARS PULL OFF THE COMEBACK IN OVERTIME—THEY WERE DOWN 3-1 WITH 1:18 LEFT 😱🚨 https://t.co/25MGft8x5H — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 18, 2026

The visitors were down by two goals with 1:18 left in the game…

3. The Leafs' seventh straight loss

Yesterday, the Blackhawks beat the Leafs 6-3.

But this victory has a bitter aftertaste, as the Hawks lost their captain in the process.

Connor Bedard heads down the tunnel after appearing to injure his shoulder on a faceoff. https://t.co/jPoiKYpGwX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 18, 2026

Things are going even worse in Toronto, however.

The Leafs have lost their last seven games.

The Blackhawks hand the Maple Leafs their seventh straight loss 👀 https://t.co/62ik51eK2s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

“It's a disaster.”

No one knows what Toronto is trying to accomplish.

Jeff O'Neill (@odognine2) joins @JayOnrait to discuss the Maple Leafs' seventh straight regulation loss. https://t.co/LUi2sgQGYG — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) November 18, 2026

The goalies just aren't getting the job done.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 25 shots last night.

4. A 10th Win for Devon Levi and Linus Ullmark

Unlike the Leafs, two other Canadian teams are doing well.

The Sens and the Oilers are winning, and so are their goalies. Devon Levi and Linus Ullmark have both reached the 10-win mark.

Strength and Honor 💪 Devon Levi became the fastest @EdmontonOilers goaltender to reach 10 wins in a season! https://t.co/99u7FDV30i — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

10 wins this season, and it's only taken him 11 games! Linus Ullmark is off to a sensational start 🤯 https://t.co/w8nHEnFVJ3 — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

As for Levi, he became the fastest Oilers goaltender ever to reach the milestone.

With 20 saves, he helped Edmonton defeat the Panthers 5-2.

In the win, Leon Draisaitl scored his 21st goal of the season, and Connor McDavid extended his streak of games to start a season with at least one point to 23.

The Senators, meanwhile, beat the Jets 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by the unloved Tyler Boucher in his first NHL game.

FIRST GAME, FIRST GOAL 🤯 Congrats, Tyler Boucher! Rookie Firsts presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR https://t.co/6G7phHNo8c — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

Ullmark stopped 19 shots in the win.

5. Hat trick for Matthew Schaefer

Cutter Gauthier wasn't the only player to score a hat trick last night.

Matthew Schaefer scored three goals in a game for the first time in his career.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER HAT TRICK!!! 🎩🎩🎩 https://t.co/JZo0RdwkEk — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

The Islanders made short work of the Jackets, winning 5-1.

Let's just say the defenseman was happy.

To celebrate his first career hat trick, here are 48 seconds of pure joy from Matthew Schaefer 🤗 https://t.co/zLbMnnoeSP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

And he continues to climb the ranks in NHL history.

THE SCHAEFER SHOW CONTINUES!!! 🤩 Matthew Schaefer has recorded the most multi-goal games by a teenage defenseman in NHL history! https://t.co/kx9rnb3EEh — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

In addition to Schaefer, Mathew Barzal, Tony DeAngelo, and Anthony Duclair also had strong performances.

They all recorded two points.

Overtime

– A first for Jonathan Castagna.

FIRST NHL GOAL FOR JONATHAN CASTAGNA!!! WHAT A MOMENT ☝️ https://t.co/yZtaaURcSX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

– Same goes for Sam O'Reilly.

SAM O'REILLY SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🗣️ Rookie Firsts presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR https://t.co/dzJJVJIGjR — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

– Well done.

SHUTOUT WIN FOR THE @LAKINGS!!! 👑 DARCY KUEMPER'S 40TH SHUTOUT WIN TOO! https://t.co/08lQ3tkeTc — NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2026

– Nikita Kucherov's 900th game.

Nikita Kucherov has a point in his 900th NHL game! 🙌 https://t.co/yNU1crntd4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2026

– He's back on track.

Viggo Bjorck this season: First 16 games: 0G-0A-0P

Last 6 games: 1G-4A-5P Viggomania is here. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NM8lJ4Wbqk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 18, 2026

– He deserves it.

Lightning fans give Ovi a standing ovation for his final regular-season game in Tampa 👏 https://t.co/LcI6LFzeVJ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 18, 2026

– Last night's top scorers.

– Three games on the schedule tonight.