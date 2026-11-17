Laval University's Rouge et Or has signed a promising quarterback. Justin Royer, from the Champlain College Cougars, will continue his career in Quebec City.

Courted by numerous teams, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback ultimately wavered between Laval and the Queen's Gaels.

“They were two completely different options, but both very interesting. Both teams checked all the boxes. The school, the football program, and the atmosphere within the team were important factors,” he explained.

His relationship with offensive coordinator Justin Éthier tipped the scales, as reported by the Journal de Québec.

“The relationship between a quarterback and an offensive coordinator is very important, and I click really well with Justin. I like his approach.”

This signing comes as the Rouge et Or is holding a press conference this morning during which head coach Glen Constantin may announce his departure.

He's not afraid of competition

Royer will join a strong group of quarterbacks. Victor Charland will be back for a fifth season, and Jérémie Ouellette and Thomas Leroux are also part of the team.

“I'm aware there's going to be competition, but it doesn't scare me, and it'll help me raise my game. There might have been easier opportunities elsewhere, but the competition didn't influence my decision.”

A big, strong quarterback with a strong arm, he describes himself as a quarterback who plays primarily from the pocket. His style is reminiscent of Arnaud Desjardins, who led the Rouge et Or to two Vanier Cups, in 2022 and 2024.

In Laval, he'll also be reunited with two offensive linemen he knows well: his teammate Vicenzo Iskander and his neighbor from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Benjamin Rinfret-Racette.

Named Division 1 College Rookie of the Year in 2024, Royer racked up 1,193 yards, 10 touchdown passes, and 4 interceptions in six games this season, before Champlain lost in the semifinals to the Limoilou Titans.

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