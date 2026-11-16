The rivalry between Laval University's Rouge et Or and the University of Montreal's Carabins was once again the talk of the town after the Jacques-Dussault Cup final.

While Montreal's victory stole the spotlight on the field, certain events that occurred after the final whistle also sparked numerous reactions.

In his most recent column on college football, Alex Tétreault revisited this showdown between two of Quebec's most prominent programs. The columnist made no secret of his displeasure with certain behaviors displayed by Carabins players following their victory.

One gesture in particular left a bad taste in his mouth: members of the Montreal team chose to celebrate right on top of the Rouge et Or logo. This was a way of expressing their enthusiasm that, according to Tétreault, crosses the line of what is acceptable in a sporting context.

For the columnist, there's a difference between savoring a championship and making gestures that show disrespect toward the opponent. Even in a rivalry as intense as the one between Montreal and Laval, certain boundaries should be respected.

The controversy, however, did not end with the on-field celebrations. Social media was also particularly active in the hours following the game.

Several photo and video montages featuring quarterback Victor Charland circulated on various platforms. These posts helped fuel discussions surrounding the championship game and the events that followed.

Alex Tétreault believes the Carabins crossed the line

In his analysis, Tétreault argues that the Montreal team went too far in the way they celebrated the victory.

This reaction highlights the intensity of the rivalry between the two universities. Each matchup represents much more than just a football game, especially when a championship title is on the line.

The Rouge et Or's loss is already hard for its fans to swallow. The images and actions that followed the game now risk prolonging the discussions surrounding this championship game.

One thing is certain: this matchup between the Carabins and the Rouge et Or will leave behind more than just sporting memories. It will also fuel debates about respect and sportsmanship in Quebec college football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.