When you see a talented young player getting into it with his teammates on his own team's bench, it always gets people talking.

So you can understand why the recent clips showing Matvei Michkov arguing with Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny have gone viral.

To refresh your memory a bit… :



First time I've seen this clip of Michkov and Konecny on the bench during the Wild game 😂😂 https://t.co/MqXYwcnM75 — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) November 12, 2026

Flyers superstar Matvei Michkov and 7th defenseman Nick Seeler go at it on the bench. https://t.co/Ygb59e0IVb — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) November 10, 2026

Daniel Brière, who was a guest on Marc Denis's podcast (La game dans la game), explained why this happened.

According to the Flyers' GM, everything is perfectly normal because the guys are simply competitive. Brière mentioned that the team hasn't lived up to expectations since the start of the season, which is causing frustration among the players… And that would explain why we've seen such tense moments on the team's bench between Michkov and other players.

Let's be clear: Brière wasn't about to publicly call out Michkov or say it was his fault. And that's why he made a point of protecting his player throughout all of this.

The Flyers' GM goes on to say that everything is fine now and that it's all in the past.

Management also took the time to sit down with Michkov to ask him if the rumors about him were true… and, according to Brière, the player confirmed that he's happy in Philadelphia.

They clearly want to put what happened within the organization over the past few days behind them, and that's fine too.

But what's funny… is that every altercation on the Flyers' bench involved Matvei Michkov. I may believe he's a competitive guy who wants to win games too, but yelling at your own teammates to make that happen might not be the right way to go about it either.

Because it's not like it's working, after all: the Flyers have lost five of their last seven games and can't seem to find their way back to a win…

In Brief

– Well done.

The NHL's 3 stars of the past week: ⭐️Mark Scheifele

⭐️⭐️Jesper Wallstedt

⭐️⭐️⭐️Nikolaj Ehlers — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 16, 2026

– That's crazy, too.

The second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference is on pace for 103 points right now. The Leafs would need to go 42-19-1 to get there, which is a 115-point pace over a full season. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) November 16, 2026

– Oh.

“Fans deserve better.” John Chayka calls the Maple Leafs' slump “unacceptable” and says he would like to acquire more “youth, mobility, and some offense” on defense: https://t.co/HExFyjhWEv — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) November 16, 2026

– He's too good.

Connor McMilestone 🍎 McDavid has tied Wayne Gretzky's record for the fewest games to record 40 assists in a single season 🙌 https://t.co/MHMJCGLDRq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2026

– Worth noting.