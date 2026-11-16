Last week, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported that both Chicago teams—the Cubs and the White Sox—as well as the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros were all interested in pitcher Dustin May.

But just a few days later, it seems the market for the pitcher is really heating up right now. In fact, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, several other Major League Baseball teams have also entered the fray recently.

The market for Dustin May is exploding right now, with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox, and Blue Jays all in the mix.

May hit the free-agent market after his mutual option was declined by the Milwaukee Brewers, having arrived in town at the trade deadline.

Although the right-hander isn't exactly a hidden gem on the mound—as evidenced by his 5.65 earned run average in ten starts in Wisconsin this year—his market is red-hot, with his name being the most talked-about in the baseball world, second only to Tarik Skubal.

The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox, and Blue Jays all in the mix!!! — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 15, 2026

The 29-year-old still possesses an excellent fastball and is intriguing to several MLB teams because of his age and potential. Plus, the price tag won't be exorbitant—nowhere near the $210 million Dylan Cease signed for with the Toronto Blue Jays or the $130 million Ranger Suarez signed for with the Boston Red Sox.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, they clearly need reinforcements in their starting rotation, and May could prove to be a solid mid-rotation option while also bringing World Series experience to the locker room.

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