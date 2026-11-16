Davis Alexander appears wearing a splint after the Grey Cup loss

A shoulder brace, but above all, a broken heart

Davis Alexander appeared before the media with a sling supporting his right shoulder after the 113th Grey Cup final. But it was the Montreal Alouettes' second consecutive loss in the championship game that hurt him the most, as reported by RDS.

In the third quarter, with the Edmonton Elks leading 28–24, the quarterback took a hard hit from Malik Carney. He appeared to be bothered by his shoulder afterward and underwent medical tests after the game, the results of which are not yet known.

Alexander, however, refused to use the injury as an excuse. He explained that he took the hit and kept fighting, noting that he still managed to complete a few long passes afterward.

Jason Maas Can't Accept the Call

His coach, Jason Maas, was much less conciliatory. He contested the referees' call on that play, arguing that the rules call for a penalty when a player falls with his full weight onto a quarterback. The video review did not change the call, as Alexander had jumped to throw the ball before being tackled. Maas stood his ground: “I'll maintain until the day I die that it should have been a penalty,” he said.

That play alone, however, does not explain the 37-30 loss. And that is precisely what left Alexander so dejected. Named the CFL's Most Valuable Player this season, he admitted to being disappointed and embarrassed by his own performance, without blaming his teammates. In his view, he needed to play better, especially in the second half, when the entire team was counting on him.

The American quarterback now has a 0-2 record in the Grey Cup, but he has no intention of giving up. He promised to get back to work and do everything he can to bring the trophy back to Montreal, emphasizing just how difficult it is to win in the CFL.

He can draw inspiration from Anthony Calvillo, now the Alouettes' offensive coordinator. The Montreal legend had a 1-5 record in the Grey Cup before triumphing in 2009 and 2010. After the game, Calvillo simply told him that he understood and that he was very proud of him.

Even in victory, Cody Fajardo had some heartfelt words for his friend. The Elks' quarterback, a former Alouettes player, told him that his late father would be extremely proud of him, just as he himself is. He acknowledged that losing two finals in a row is tough, but that making it to the championship game each time is already an accomplishment.

Sources

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