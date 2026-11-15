A reconciliation between Sonny Gray and the Red Sox seems impossible

Let's recall that in the 2026 playoffs, against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray reacted bitterly to being pulled from the game, questioning the decision made by his manager, Chad Tracy.

Pulled from the game in the fifth inning, with his team trailing 0-1, Gray reportedly wanted to stay on the mound longer and give his team every chance to beat their archrivals from New York. Tracy's decision backfired, as the Yankees easily eliminated the Sox, winning the game 9-2.

Bitter, Gray even mentioned retirement in the locker room after the game, shaking hands with his teammates one by one as a gesture of appreciation. When people say you shouldn't make decisions in the heat of the moment, this is a prime example.

By criticizing his manager's decision, Gray alienated the organization, and even though he has since tried to make amends, the damage is done, and it seems certain that the 14-season Major League veteran will be pitching elsewhere in 2027.

Sonny Gray reached out to the Red Sox shortly after his comments following the team's elimination to resolve his dispute with the team, according to @byJulianMack. He's open to returning to Boston, but the general consensus is that he will pitch elsewhere, with the Braves seen as the front-runner. pic.twitter.com/DPig6orQ2C — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) November 14, 2026

As a free agent, Gray is reportedly no longer a priority for the Red Sox, despite having had the best season of his career in Boston last year. Although he says he wants to continue the work he started in 2026, the split appears to be all but official.

Rumors suggest that Gray will begin his 15th major league season in an Atlanta Braves uniform. This would mark a return to the National League for Gray, who spent the previous two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2026, the 37-year-old pitcher posted an 18-5 record with a 2.72 earned run average. He finished fifth in the voting for the Cy Young Award, given to the best pitcher in the American League, which was won by Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees.

In 2020, during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, left-hander Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays also took issue with manager Kevin Cash's decision to pull him from the game prematurely while he was in control of his pitches. It is up to the manager—not the player—to determine the right moment to bring in a reliever during a game in order to shift the momentum and give his team a chance to win, no matter how important the game may be.

The player's reaction must take the overall context into account and must not harm his relationship with the organization and his teammates. In Snell's case in 2020, a split ensued.

In Atlanta, at the heart of a rotation that has been heavily plagued by injuries for several seasons now, Gray could serve as the number-two starter right behind the ace left-hander Chris Sale. This would reinvigorate the Georgia team's starting rotation.

Although his first choice would have been to pitch in Boston in 2027 and face the New York Yankees again under different circumstances, it seems increasingly certain that Gray will have to pack his bags and don the colors of his seventh team since 2013. He began his career in Oakland.

Gray also pitched for the Yankees in 2017 and 2018.

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